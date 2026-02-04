Popular Karnataka astrologer among 4 arrested for murder during a confrontation over his ‘affair’

According to the police, Kamalakar Bhat had an affair with Suchitra Naik who visited him in Bengaluru along with her husband Mahesh Naik. (Express Photo)

Well-known Karnataka astrologer Kamalakar Bhat, who often appears on television, was arrested along with three others on Tuesday for allegedly murdering a man in Uttara Kannada district during a violent confrontation over an extramarital affair.

The police identified the victim as Vasanth Naik, 43. The Siddhapur police filed a case based on a complaint by his wife Sandhya Siddapura. Vasanth is the brother-in-law of one of the accused in the case. Two others were also injured in the incident.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Kamalakar Bhat alias Guruji, Suchitra Naik, Lokanath, and Akash. The police said they have detained three others in the case and they will be produced before the court soon.