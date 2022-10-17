Poor waste management: NGT directs Karnataka to pay Rs 2,900 crore compensation

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Karnataka government to deposit Rs 2,900 crore as compensation for failure to implement solid waste and liquid waste management norms in the state.

The “admitted gap in generation and scientific handling of waste has resulted in damage to the environment and public health for which the state of Karnataka is liable to pay compensation of Rs 2,900 crore,” the NGT said in an order on October 13 in the course of continued hearings regarding the state’s compliance to waste management norms.

The Rs 2,900 crore is to be deposited by the Karnataka government “in a separate ring-fenced account within two months, to be operated as per directions of the chief secretary and utilised for restoration measures preferably within six months”.

“The steps taken by the state of Karnataka for solid waste management are inadequate in terms of compliance of SWM (Solid Waste Management Rules) Rules, 2016, the judgment of this tribunal dated 22.12.2016, (2016) and subsequent orders in pursuance of orders of the Hon’ble Supreme Court dated 2.9.2014 in WP No. 888/1996, Almitra H Patel,” the tribunal said.

“Steps taken by the state of Karnataka to handle liquid waste are inadequate in terms of the judgment of the Hon’ble Supreme Court in Paryavaran Suraksha, (2017) 5 SCC 326, followed by orders of this tribunal inter alia dated 22.02.2021 in OA No. 593/2017 and also in terms of Water Act, 1974,” it added.

The NGT said the compensation has been ordered on account of “the continuing damage to the environment and to comply with directions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court requiring this tribunal to monitor enforcement of norms for solid and liquid waste management”.

“Moreover, without fixing quantified liability necessary for restoration, the mere passing of orders has not shown any tangible results in the last eight years (for solid waste management) and five years (for liquid waste management), even after the expiry of statutory/laid down timelines,” the NGT said. “Continuing damage is required to be prevented in the future and past damage is to be restored,” it said.

Advertisement

Out of the Rs 2,900 crore compensation, an amount of Rs 540 crore is with respect to “the head of failure to scientifically manage solid waste”. The NGT said that the Karnataka chief secretary can evolve plans for the utilisation of funds in an appropriate manner for remedial action.

The tribunal said sources of clean water like lakes should be kept free of sewage and other waste and that treated sewage must be used for non-potable purposes. Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) have to be utilised and water quality must be maintained, the NGT said.

“The legacy waste dump sites need to be fenced and maintained as per SWM Rules, 2016 for fire safety and protection of inhabitants. In particular, the sites need to be suitably fenced and covered till remediation. The reclaimed land after clearance of legacy waste has to be used and such use needs to be declared at the earliest,” the tribunal said.