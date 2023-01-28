‘Poor quality food’: SC/ST hostel students evicted in Karnataka after they protest at DC’s residence

Students of a Karnataka government-run SC/ST hostel were evicted allegedly after they staged a protest in front of the Ballari district deputy commissioner’s (DC) residence over “poor quality of food” served at the establishment. The incident has also triggered ire against the district administration.

According to sources, residents of the hostel in Ballari town for students from Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe communities complained to their warden Shivappa on Wednesday after they were served poor-quality chicken curry. The warden said he would look into the matter and asked the students to go to their rooms.

Not satisfied with the warden’s response, the students carried a bucket full of chicken curry to Ballari DC Pavan Kumar Malapati’s residence on Wednesday night and protested. The DC asked them to return, but the students continued with their agitation until the local police intervened.

The next day, at least 25 students were evicted from the hostel allegedly in the wake of the protest at the DC’s residence. The students were evicted allegedly as per orders from social welfare department officer Sakina.

The warden Shivappa said more students will be removed from the hostel soon. “We will allow them to stay in the hostel once they bring their parents and give a letter of apology,” he added.

Karnataka Minister for Tribal Welfare B Sriramulu, who is the minister in charge of Ballari district, also slammed the students, “If there are issues, they should write a letter to the DC. We will ensure action is initiated, but going in front of the DC’s residence late at night and staging a protest cannot be justified.”

Meanwhile, former chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah demanded the suspension of the Ballari DC for asking the college students to vacate the hostel. “The DC should have appreciated the students for highlighting the issues at the hostel. Ordering them to be evicted from the hostel is inhumane. He should be suspended,” he said.