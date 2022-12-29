Poll boost for BJP: Karnataka CM announces implementation of Kalasa-Banduri Project

In a bid to boost the electoral prospects of the BJP in the Kittur Karnataka region (formerly Mumbai-Karnataka), Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Thursday announced the implementation of the Kalasa-Banduri Project.

The Kalasa-Banduri Project, a dam, has been designed to divert water from the Mhadei basin to the deficit basin of the Mala-prabha river. The project was delayed for the past several decades due to a legal dispute and will now be implemented at the earliest, Bommai said.

Addressing the Legislative Assembly on the last day of the winter session of legislature at Belagavi, Bommai said that the Central Water Commission (CWC) has cleared the diversion of 1.72 TMC of water from the Kalasa Dam and 2.18 TMC from the Bhandura dam. Following the clearance, the Central government accepted the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the state government.

The announcement is expected to come as a blow for the Congress party, which has planned a rally in Hubballi during the first week of January to demand the implementation of Kalasa-Banduri and Mahadayi projects.

“A dream of many years is now realised,” Bommai said. Reading the approval received from the Centre, Bommai said, “Based on the technical appraisal by the CWC, the DPR of the Kalasa Nala Diversion Scheme and Bhandura Diversion Lift Scheme are found to be acceptable from hydrology and inter-state aspects.”

Also Read | Bengaluru airport metro line to open at the end of 2023, assures CM Bommai

“This means that the project is acceptable even from an inter-state perspective,” he added.

Since the DPR is now approved, the state government will ensure that the tender process is started and works are taken up at the earliest. “We will lay the foundation stone for it as soon as possible for the benefit of the people in this region,” he said.

Advertisement

The Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal, formed in 2010, had cleared the project in 2018, albeit, with a lower amount of water than sought by Karnataka.