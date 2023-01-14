Political fixer ‘Santro’ Ravi affair likely to expose rot in Karnataka police transfer system

In a case widely seen as symptomatic of the deep rot of corruption in the police system in Karnataka, the state police have arrested K S Manjunath alias ‘Santro’ Ravi, a 51-year-old political fixer with a history of human trafficking and prostitution cases, after a 10-day hunt that ended in Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Friday morning.

On January 2, Ravi was accused of assault and atrocities by his 27-year-old estranged ‘wife’, shortly after she was released on bail in a ‘dacoity’ case along with her 20-year-old sister – an internal police probe by the Bengaluru police has now revealed that the case was cooked up by officials at the Cottonpet police station in Bengaluru, allegedly at Ravi’s behest.

In Political Pulse | Rowdies enter the Karnataka poll ring, parties trade punches

The ‘Santro’ Ravi affair –the emergence of audio leaks of the alleged criminal boasting to police officers about high connections in the Karnataka government, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, and his ability to facilitate transfers of police officers on payments – has rocked the Karnataka government over the last 10 days.

Opposition Janata Dal (Secular) and Congress have questioned the BJP government over pictures of Ravi in the company of several ministers and have alleged that the state administration had been handed over to criminals. A delay of 12 days in carrying out Ravi’s arrest also triggered speculation of government support.

“He has been arrested in Ahmedabad. The Mysore city police have arrested him with the assistance of the Gujarat police. A case was registered on January 2 by the Vijaynagar police in Mysore against him,” Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar said on Friday evening.

The police official said that Ravi initially travelled around Karnataka with different people in his car and later left the state when the police began looking for him.

“He has moved across Kerala, Telangana and Maharashtra and our teams were sent to many places. He is a well-established criminal and the Goonda Act was invoked against him in Mysore in 2005. He has a criminal mind and knows how to evade arrest. Through sustained effort, we were able to track him down to Ahmedabad in Gujarat. He will be brought to Mysore on a transit warrant,” the ADGP said.

Advertisement

“He will be thoroughly investigated in the case. We have already spoken to the victim and the Odanadi NGO. We have searched the houses of the suspect and his associates. Our CM has shown close interest in the case and has been pushing for the arrest since the government was getting a bad name. The home minister and the DGP have also been following the case. Yesterday, when the PM was visiting Karnataka, the CM said in Hubbali that the arrest must be carried out at the earliest,” Kumar said.

Former Karnataka chief minister and JDS party leader H D Kumaraswamy, who has accused the BJP government of carrying out police transfers through people like ‘Santro’ Ravi, said the BJP government may have been shielding Ravi.

“The truth will come out, let us wait and see. They have arrested him now. We do not know the names that he may reveal. How was he allowed to travel to Gujarat? We do not know if he travelled with the home minister himself to remain safe. We will know during the investigation,” Kumaraswamy said on Friday. Ravi’s arrest came a day after Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra visited Gujarat and met the state leaders.

Advertisement

Ravi has a history of involvement in human trafficking cases in Karnataka and there are as many as 14 cases that have been registered against him since 1995. According to police sources, he was convicted in one case where he served a seven-month prison term.

Ravi allegedly claimed close association with political leaders and approached policemen with offers of facilitating their transfer to good postings on payment of funds to political leaders. “He approached police officers with a claim of being close to the CM. He sent lists of police transfers and claimed to have facilitated the transfers. He also brought along women to meetings and claimed that they were supplied to political leaders,” a police officer familiar with his modus operandi said.

Police sources said that Ravi also sent screenshots of WhatsApp call records with ministers and police officials to promote himself as a person with high connections. On the day Jnanendra took charge in the state, he sent a WhatsApp message of his call records to his contacts which showed a telephone call to the home minister.

CM Basavaraj Bommai has denied links with Ravi even as the Opposition has released pictures and videos of Ravi in the company of many prominent people, including Jnanendra and Bommai’s son.

An internal probe by the Bengaluru police has found that a false ‘dacoity’ case was registered by the Cottonpet police in Bengaluru in November 2022 against a 27-year-old woman and her 20-year-old sister at the alleged instance of Ravi.

Advertisement

The 27-year-old woman has told the police that Ravi had foisted a fake case against her by using his connections in the police department after she broke off her three-year-old relationship with him. The woman, who is reportedly an engineering graduate, and her sister were arrested by the Cottonpet police on November 25 in Bengaluru on charges of robbing a Prakash H, 36, at knife-point and stealing his gold chain and cash, with an alleged accomplice Shaik Salauddin. They were released on bail on December 17, 2022.

Following her release, the woman approached an NGO in Mysuru which is involved in preventing human trafficking in Karnataka and told them of her ordeal. With the help of NGO Odanadi Samsthe, the woman filed a complaint of atrocities, assault and forced prostitution against her ‘husband’ Ravi.

Advertisement

Local television channels have broadcast audio leaks of purported conversations between Ravi and police officers where Ravi brags of links to the CM, the state police chief and others, while promising to facilitate police transfers.

“All the claims of links are created. Let there be an investigation of his association. He has created claims of association with former CMs and others. In the electronic format and on WhatsApp, anything can be done. We can put anyone’s image. We have to find out his transactions and the real crimes,” Bommai said last week. “We will carry out a thorough investigation. We will probe all his connections. He is connected to the Opposition and Opposition leaders as well. I may even speak to someone without knowing their background. Will it be an offence?” CM Bommai said.