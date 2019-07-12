Bangalore news Live updates: Speaker to examine if resignations are genuine; crucial assembly session todayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/political-crisis-traffic-weather-bbmp-airport-police-live-bengaluru-rains-karnataka/
Bangalore news Live updates: Speaker to examine if resignations are genuine; crucial assembly session today
Bangalore news LIVE updates: Get the latest updates on Bangalore traffic, Bangalore weather, the events in Bangalore today and much more in our daily live blog.
Bengaluru news Live updates: SKR Ramesh Kumar Thursday said he needs to examine the resignations submitted by rebel MLAs in the ruling Congress JD(S) coalition government and ascertain if they are genuine. Briefing the media after his almost one-hour meeting with the MLAs, Kumar said he was “hurt” over reports that he is delaying the resignation process of the MLAs, adding that “it is not (his) job to save anyone.”
The Speaker received fresh resignations of eight of the ten rebel MLAs who had approached the Supreme Court earlier. The apex court allowed the ten MLAs to meet the Speaker at 6 PM and convey again their decision to resign. The court directed the Speaker to decide on the resignations during the course of the day.
Live Blog
Follow us for LIVE updates on Bangalore traffic, weather, power disruption updates, pollution checks, events, developments and much more from Bengaluru today| Click here to get LIVE news updates from Chennai
New arrest in IMA scam case
The Special Investigation Team probing the IMA scam has arrested Maulana Haneef Afzhar in the IMA scam case. The Maulana is being accused of propagating that investment in IMA was safe and receiving gifts from the IMA accused.
Karnataka’s 16 rebel MLAs: Who are they?
From interference in work to resentment over denial of minister seat, the rebel Cong and JDS MLAs have their own reasons. We take a look at the legislators who have put the state government on edge.
10-day Karnataka Monsoon session to begin today from 12.30 pm amidst political crisis in the state.
A male tiger was found dead in Bandipur Tiger Reserve
A male tiger was found dead at Madduru Beat, Gopalaswamy Hill Range, Bandipur Tiger Reserve, on Thursday morning.
The Forest Department personnel suspect that the tiger, aged around eight years, might have died due to injuries sustained during a territorial fight. They had spotted a tiger limping a week ago and had even placed a cage to trap it. However, the tiger remained elusive.
Meanwhile, an under-construction building in Bengaluru’s Pulkeshi Nagar collapsed on Wednesday morning killing five people and leaving 11 others injured. An adjacent building also tilted upon the impact of the collapse.
Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.
New arrest in IMA scam case
The Special Investigation Team probing the IMA scam has arrested Maulana Haneef Afzhar in the IMA scam case. The Maulana is being accused of propagating that investment in IMA was safe and receiving gifts from the IMA accused.
Karnataka’s 16 rebel MLAs: Who are they?
From interference in work to resentment over denial of minister seat, the rebel Cong and JDS MLAs have their own reasons. We take a look at the legislators who have put the state government on edge.
Read: Karnataka’s 16 rebel MLAs: Who they are
Crucial Karnataka assembly session today
10-day Karnataka Monsoon session to begin today from 12.30 pm amidst political crisis in the state.
A male tiger was found dead in Bandipur Tiger Reserve
A male tiger was found dead at Madduru Beat, Gopalaswamy Hill Range, Bandipur Tiger Reserve, on Thursday morning.
The Forest Department personnel suspect that the tiger, aged around eight years, might have died due to injuries sustained during a territorial fight. They had spotted a tiger limping a week ago and had even placed a cage to trap it. However, the tiger remained elusive.