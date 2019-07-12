Bangalore news Live updates: Speaker to examine if resignations are genuine; crucial assembly session today

Bengaluru news Live updates: SKR Ramesh Kumar Thursday said he needs to examine the resignations submitted by rebel MLAs in the ruling Congress JD(S) coalition government and ascertain if they are genuine. Briefing the media after his almost one-hour meeting with the MLAs, Kumar said he was “hurt” over reports that he is delaying the resignation process of the MLAs, adding that “it is not (his) job to save anyone.”

The Speaker received fresh resignations of eight of the ten rebel MLAs who had approached the Supreme Court earlier. The apex court allowed the ten MLAs to meet the Speaker at 6 PM and convey again their decision to resign. The court directed the Speaker to decide on the resignations during the course of the day.