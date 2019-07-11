Bangalore news LIVE updates: Kumaraswamy to chair crucial Cong-JD(S) coalition cabinet to meet today; Rebel MLAs petition to come up for hearing in SC

Bangalore news LIVE today: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will chair a cabinet meeting Thursday as the coalition government faces a deep political crisis. The meeting is crucial as important decisions on the future of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the state is expected to be taken during the meeting.
At the same time, Karnataka minister and senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar was detained and forcibly sent back to Bengaluru by the Mumbai police, hours after he waited outside a hotel to meet the rebel MLAs.
Meanwhile, the political crisis also reached New Delhi after 10 Congress and JD(S) MLAs, who quit last week, moved the Supreme Court alleging that Karnataka Speaker Ramesh Kumar is deliberately not accepting their resignations. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said it will hear the petition Thursday.
In the Supreme Court, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi mentioned the petition of the 10 rebel MLAs before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. Rohatgi submitted that the Speaker was “deliberately not acting upon the resignations” and urged the court to hear the matter at the earliest. “Time is of the essence,” he said. The CJI said it was not possible to take up the matter on Wednesday and said it would be considered on Thursday. Later, the court listed the matter for hearing Thursday before a bench comprising the CJI and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose.
Prohibitory orders around Vidhana Soudha
Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Alok Kumar has issued prohibitory orders around Karnataka legislative assembly and secretariat premises. Section 144 imposed in the surroundings of Vidhana Soudha prohibits more than four people gathering together. The orders will be in place from Thursday to Sunday between 6 am and 12 midnight. "This has been done to prevent any untoward incident in the light of intelligence inputs on the likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance," the Commissioner said in a statement.
Rebel Congress MLA returns to city
Rebel Congress MLA and BDA chairman ST Somashekar has returned to Bengaluru from Mumbai to attend to the state housing board elections.