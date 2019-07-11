Bangalore news LIVE updates: Kumaraswamy to chair crucial Cong-JD(S) coalition cabinet to meet today; Rebel MLAs petition to come up for hearing in SC

Bangalore news LIVE today: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will chair a cabinet meeting Thursday as the coalition government faces a deep political crisis. The meeting is crucial as important decisions on the future of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the state is expected to be taken during the meeting.

At the same time, Karnataka minister and senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar was detained and forcibly sent back to Bengaluru by the Mumbai police, hours after he waited outside a hotel to meet the rebel MLAs.

Meanwhile, the political crisis also reached New Delhi after 10 Congress and JD(S) MLAs, who quit last week, moved the Supreme Court alleging that Karnataka Speaker Ramesh Kumar is deliberately not accepting their resignations. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said it will hear the petition Thursday.

