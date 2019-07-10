Bangalore news LIVE updates: Speaker rejects 9 out of 14 resignations; SIT probing IMA scam summons Roshan Baighttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/political-crisis-traffic-weather-bbmp-airport-police-live-bengaluru-rains-karnataka-5823253/
Bangalore news LIVE updates: Speaker rejects 9 out of 14 resignations; SIT probing IMA scam summons Roshan Baig
Bangalore news LIVE updates: Get the latest updates on Bangalore traffic, Bangalore weather, the events in Bangalore today and much more in our daily live blog.
Bangalore news LIVE updates: As Karnataka speaker KR Ramesh Kumar rejected nine of the 14 resignations submitted by the coalition MLAs in the last few days, the Congress- JD(S) government is expected to get a breather for the coming days.
Stating the reason for rejecting resignations are not tendered in the correct format, the Speaker, at the same time has fixed dates over the next six days to meet and interview the five MLAs whose resignations were found to be in order.
Meanwhile, Congress leader and former Karnataka minister Roshan Baig has been summoned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the multi-crore I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam. The Shivajinagar MLA who tendered his resignation on Monday has been asked to appear for questioning on Thursday at 11 am. Incidentally, absconding IMA chief had mentioned his name in an audio clip that was leaked and went viral on June 9.
Meanwhile, the 10 rebel MLAs camping in Mumbai since Saturday have approached the police seeking security as they fear that Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and Congress troubleshooter leader D K Shivakumar will “storm” into the premises and threaten them when they reach Mumbai Wednesday.
IMA scam: SIT summons Roshan Baig
