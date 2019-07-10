Toggle Menu
Bangalore news LIVE updates: Speaker rejects 9 out of 14 resignations; SIT probing IMA scam summons Roshan Baig

In a breather for the precarious Congress-JD(S) coalition government, Karnataka Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar Tuesday rejected the resignations of nine of 14 coalition MLAs on the ground that they were not tendered in the correct format. (File)

Bangalore news LIVE updates: As Karnataka speaker KR Ramesh Kumar rejected nine of the 14 resignations submitted by the coalition MLAs in the last few days, the Congress- JD(S) government is expected to get a breather for the coming days.

READ| Karnataka coalition gets time, Speaker says nine resignation letters not in order

Stating the reason for rejecting resignations are not tendered in the correct format, the Speaker, at the same time has fixed dates over the next six days to meet and interview the five MLAs whose resignations were found to be in order.

READ| Karnataka speaker Ramesh Kumar: The man who holds the cards amid political crisis

Meanwhile, Congress leader and former Karnataka minister Roshan Baig has been summoned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the multi-crore I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam. The Shivajinagar MLA who tendered his resignation on Monday has been asked to appear for questioning on Thursday at 11 am. Incidentally, absconding IMA chief had mentioned his name in an audio clip that was leaked and went viral on June 9.

Live Blog

IMA scam: SIT summons Roshan Baig

Congress leader and former Karnataka minister Roshan Baig has been summoned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the multi-crore I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam. The Shivajinagar MLA who tendered his resignation on Monday has been asked to appear for questioning on Thursday at 11 am. Incidentally, absconding IMA chief had mentioned his name in an audio clip that was leaked and went viral on June 9.


Meanwhile, the 10 rebel MLAs camping in Mumbai since Saturday have approached the police seeking security as they fear that Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and Congress troubleshooter leader D K Shivakumar will “storm” into the premises and threaten them when they reach Mumbai Wednesday.

READ| Karnataka rebel MLAs feel Kumaraswamy, Shivakumar will ‘storm’ into Mumbai hotel; seek protection

At the same time, a landslide in Subrahmanya Road-Sakleshpur Ghat has forced the South Western Railway to divert and regulate the running of several trains in the route.

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.

