Bangalore news LIVE updates: Speaker rejects 9 out of 14 resignations; SIT probing IMA scam summons Roshan Baig

As Karnataka speaker KR Ramesh Kumar rejected nine of the 14 resignations submitted by the coalition MLAs in the last few days, the Congress- JD(S) government is expected to get a breather for the coming days.

Stating the reason for rejecting resignations are not tendered in the correct format, the Speaker, at the same time has fixed dates over the next six days to meet and interview the five MLAs whose resignations were found to be in order.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and former Karnataka minister Roshan Baig has been summoned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the multi-crore I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam. The Shivajinagar MLA who tendered his resignation on Monday has been asked to appear for questioning on Thursday at 11 am. Incidentally, absconding IMA chief had mentioned his name in an audio clip that was leaked and went viral on June 9.