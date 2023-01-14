Police to probe allegations against constables who ‘tried to plant ganja’ in Bengaluru man’s bag

Officers from Bandepalya police station in Bengaluru South East division on Saturday recorded the statement of Vaibhav Patil who, in a series of tweets, alleged that two police officers tried to plant ganja in his bag and extorted Rs 2,500 from him when he was travelling from HSR Layout to Begur.

Patil, 22, who hails from Himachal Pradesh and works as an intern at a company in HSR Layout, has identified the two police constables – Teerth Kumar and Malesh – who allegedly tried to plant the contraband in his bag and extorted Rs 2,500 from him around 4 am on January 11. Without divulging details, the police department has now confirmed that an inquiry will be initiated into the matter and further action will be taken.

After the issue came to light, DCP (South East) C K Baba tweeted, “Dear Vaibhav. We understand that you are worried and scared. Request you to DM your details and meet me at my office ASAP, and be assured that we will initiate action.”

In tweets that were later deleted, Patil had alleged that while returning after night shift work, he was stopped by two patrolling officers who “threatened” and “harassed” him and said his arrest would reward them Rs 15,000 each.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Patil clarified that the tweets were deleted after he felt that he had created enough awareness regarding the ordeal he went through and did not want to be exposed to any kind of “pressure”. He has been living in Bengaluru for the last six months.