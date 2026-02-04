Police seize gelatin sticks, detonators in Bengaluru residential area; case filed

The Bengaluru police said the explosives were recovered from a 100x100 ft private site where gelatin sticks were reportedly being used for rock blasting without obtaining mandatory permission.

By: Express News Service
2 min readFeb 4, 2026 08:55 AM IST
The police have registered a case against the site owner, identified as Chandru, under relevant provisions of the Explosives Act.The police have registered a case against the site owner, identified as Chandru, under relevant provisions of the Explosives Act.
Make us preferred source on Google

The Bengaluru police Tuesday seized a cache of explosive materials allegedly being used illegally at a residential layout in Akshayanagar.

According to the police, the explosives were recovered from a 100×100 ft private site where gelatin sticks were reportedly being used for rock blasting without obtaining mandatory permissions from the authorities.

They said the blasting activity was being carried out between 10.30 am and 2 pm in a densely populated locality, raising serious safety concerns among residents.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team rushed to the spot and conducted an inspection. During the operation, the police team recovered 15 gelatin sticks, 30 detonators, and other explosive materials. A tractor and a JCB machine, allegedly used for the blasting, were also seized.

The police said daily wage labourers working at the site fled soon after the team arrived. Officers added that timely police intervention helped prevent a potential mishap.

Following the seizure, a bomb disposal squad was deployed to examine the site and secure the explosives.

The police have registered a case against the site owner, identified as Chandru, under relevant provisions of the Explosives Act.

Story continues below this ad

Sources said that the transport and use of such explosives in or near residential areas requires prior approval, and supervision by certified experts. However, no such permissions were obtained, and no qualified personnel were present at the site.

The police said an investigation is underway to trace the source of the explosives, and additional legal action will be initiated based on the bomb squad’s report.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
india us trade deal
India ‘commits’ to $100 bn/year US imports for 5 years; energy, aircraft parts, tech to dominate
Rajesh Khanna married Dimple Kapadia who was much younger than him
Rajesh Khanna led his wedding baraat past ex-girlfriend Anju Mahendru's house; made her break engagement
The Bengaluru-based entrepreneur said that in May 2016, he sent a cold email to Narayana Murthy to request a meeting
How a cold email to billionaire Narayana Murthy led to a meeting within hours
Samson
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
Live Blog
Advertisement