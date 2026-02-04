Police seize gelatin sticks, detonators in Bengaluru residential area; case filed

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Bengaluru police Tuesday seized a cache of explosive materials allegedly being used illegally at a residential layout in Akshayanagar.
According to the police, the explosives were recovered from a 100×100 ft private site where gelatin sticks were reportedly being used for rock blasting without obtaining mandatory permissions from the authorities.
They said the blasting activity was being carried out between 10.30 am and 2 pm in a densely populated locality, raising serious safety concerns among residents.
Acting on a tip-off, a police team rushed to the spot and conducted an inspection. During the operation, the police team recovered 15 gelatin sticks, 30 detonators, and other explosive materials. A tractor and a JCB machine, allegedly used for the blasting, were also seized.
The police said daily wage labourers working at the site fled soon after the team arrived. Officers added that timely police intervention helped prevent a potential mishap.
Following the seizure, a bomb disposal squad was deployed to examine the site and secure the explosives.
The police have registered a case against the site owner, identified as Chandru, under relevant provisions of the Explosives Act.
Sources said that the transport and use of such explosives in or near residential areas requires prior approval, and supervision by certified experts. However, no such permissions were obtained, and no qualified personnel were present at the site.
The police said an investigation is underway to trace the source of the explosives, and additional legal action will be initiated based on the bomb squad’s report.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A waiter at Olypub in Kolkata, Sheikh Nasimuddin, was arrested for mistakenly serving beef instead of mutton to a customer. He was granted bail and the restaurant owner assured his job was safe. The restaurant, famous for its beef steak, reopened to larger crowds. Nasimuddin's colleagues apologized and the incident has gained support for both the restaurant and Nasimuddin.