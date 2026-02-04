Police seize gelatin sticks, detonators in Bengaluru residential area; case filed

The police have registered a case against the site owner, identified as Chandru, under relevant provisions of the Explosives Act.

The Bengaluru police Tuesday seized a cache of explosive materials allegedly being used illegally at a residential layout in Akshayanagar.

According to the police, the explosives were recovered from a 100×100 ft private site where gelatin sticks were reportedly being used for rock blasting without obtaining mandatory permissions from the authorities.

They said the blasting activity was being carried out between 10.30 am and 2 pm in a densely populated locality, raising serious safety concerns among residents.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team rushed to the spot and conducted an inspection. During the operation, the police team recovered 15 gelatin sticks, 30 detonators, and other explosive materials. A tractor and a JCB machine, allegedly used for the blasting, were also seized.