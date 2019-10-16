Police rescues 71 women from dance bar in Bengaluru

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) Tuesday night raided a dance bar in Devanahalli in North Bengaluru and rescued 71 women who were allegedly being forced to dance at the bar. The crime branch team raided a dance bar called Metro Night Live Band and rescued as many as 71 women, some of whom are natives of Mumbai, West Bengal, Nepal and Madhya Pradesh.

A CCB police official said, “All the rescued women were from other states. The bar owners had made the women wear skimpy costumes and dance before the customers. A case has been registered and we are investigating.”

The customers were also encouraged to shower currency notes on these women while they danced. Based on a tip-off, CCB officers raided the premises.

Aside from this, officials also busted a cricket betting ring and arrested three bookies identified as Ravichandra, Rudresh, Nikhil and seized Rs 2,22,500 in cash and mobile phones from the trio.

Earlier in June, the CCB had raided a bar and restaurant at Domlur and rescued 74 women who had allegedly been employed by the management. The police also arrested 53 people, including two managers and the cashier along with customers from the restaurant Chef Inn Regency.

In August this year, the sleuths raided Blue Heaven Live Band in Majestic area and rescued as many as 68 women and arrested 64 people, including 18 employees working for the Live Band. As many as 46 customers were also taken into custody.