Police recruitment: Karnataka police arrest another candidate who cheated in exam

Karnataka police Friday registered a case against a candidate who obtained 63rd rank in the controversial police sub-inspector (PSI) exam held on October 3, 2021, unearthing a fresh cheating case in the exam using Bluetooth devices.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) found that Shrimant Satapur – who secured a total of 144 marks out of 200 (16/50 in the essay exam and 127.5/150 in the multiple choice exam) was using his phone for extended periods while writing both the essay and multiple choice exams, officials said.

The police have arrested Satapur, and are likely to name the others involved in the scam in the new case. The candidate is alleged to have taken a Bluetooth device to the exam hall and received remote support in answering questions through an ‘answering team’ of an exam mafia involved in the PSI exam scam, police said.

An FIR has been registered against Satapur on charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy.

According to police, the new development came during the analysis of cell phone data usage on the day of the exam from the mobile towers near the St Joseph’s High School, which was an examination centre, in Dharwad.

The CID sleuths anlaysed cell tower dump data along with the data provided by various telecom service providers regarding the cell numbers that were in use on October 3, 2021.

They found that a phone number registered in the name of Shrimant Satapur was active at a cell tower near the school and the call records from the service provider have revealed that the candidate’s phone number received four calls during the essay exam – for durations ranging from 4 seconds to 1,568 seconds – from the number of ‘an aide’.

The essay part was held between 11 am and 12.30 pm on October 3.

During the objective section, held between 3 pm and 4.30 pm, Satapur allegedly received five calls ranging from five seconds to 1,073 seconds from his associate, identified as Siddappa Mareppa, police said.

“Two of the phones that were used to communicate with Satapur during the exam on October 3, 2021, have been found to have been used by two persons from Afzalpur in Kalaburagi according to the IMEI number linked data for usage of the phones. A contractor from Afzalpur with political connections, R D Patil, is considered to be the kingpin behind the exam scam,” stated the new FIR.

The exam was held for the recruitment of 545 police sub-inspectors.

Earlier in August, the analysis of cell phone usage data from cell towers covering three colleges which served as exam centres for PSI recruitment in Kalaburagi city unraveled the identities of seven candidates who cheated in the exam by receiving answers for questions through Bluetooth devices they smuggled into the exam halls.

The CID has already arrested 50 of the 545 selected candidates for cheating in the exam by various means.

Earlier, the CID analysed cell phone usage data from the towers near the Sri Sharanabasaveshwar College of Arts, Science and Commerce in Vidyanagar in Kalaburagi, the Godutayi College for Women at Vidyanagar, and the Government Degree College on Sedam Road. They found cell numbers that were active for long periods between 3 pm and 4.30 pm when the objective portion of the exam was under way.

The analysis revealed that candidates – Bhagavatharaya, Raviraj, Kallappa, Peerappa, Sharanbasappa, Siddugouda, and Balwantappa – were involved in long chats with an answering team constituted by the exam racket kingpin, R D Patil. They provided answers via Bluetooth devices to candidates who had paid huge amounts to do the malpractice.

During the investigation, it was found that the candidates who had bribed Patil in the range of Rs 30 lakh to Rs 80 lakh were provided access to members of an ‘answering team’ constituted by Patil.

The team members were paired with the candidates using Bluetooth devices provided by Patil during the exam.

The police were able to identify the erred candidates by finding the names of the persons against whom the SIM cards used for the long conversations were registered. Invariably, the SIM cards belonged to exam candidates.

The ‘answering team’ members previously named by the CID in the exam scam are Kashinath, Shrisail, Rajashekhar, Somanath, and Mallappa.

The exam scam surfaced after it was found that one of the selected candidates, Veeresh H, who obtained 121 marks in the exam had only answered questions for 31.5 marks (out of a total of 150 marks in the objective section).

Candidates who were not selected approached the government following the news of the selection of a candidate who answered only 21 questions spread on social media. The Karnataka government handed over the investigation to the CID on April 7.

The government annulled the results of the exam on April 29 after the CID reported large-scale rigging of the results.

The scam is alleged to have occurred at multiple levels with seven candidates who wrote the exam in the Kalaburagi region – in a private school owned by a former BJP functionary – being assisted by school staff, invigilators, and others in filling the OMR sheets on the basis of answer keys given via Bluetooth devices by agents and middlemen placed near exam halls.

At other centers in Kalaburagi, the answers were allegedly given directly to candidates via Bluetooth devices.

In Bengaluru, candidates wrote the exams at multiple centres, and their OMR sheets were modified at the police recruitment cell, the investigations revealed.

The CID has registered as many as 20 FIRs in connection with the scam. The overall first-rank winner Kushal Kumar J, who obtained 167.75 marks out of 200 (30.5 in the written part and 137.25 for the objective part) was arrested in Bengaluru on June 8 after the Bengaluru leg of investigations revealed that his Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) answer sheet had been altered after the conclusion of the exam.

An IPS officer of the rank of additional director general of police, Amrit Paul, who headed the police recruitment cell at the time of the scam was arrested on July 4. The ADGP was named in the charge sheet filed by the CID last month.

As many as 12 policemen have also been arrested in connection with the scam.