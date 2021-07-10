Police raid Bengaluru central prison, seize knives, phones & marijuana  

Police personnel during the raid at Parappana Agrahara prison. (Express Photo)

Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) police carried out a raid inside the Parappana Agrahara prison early on Saturday and seized knives/daggers, marijuana, smoking pipes, mobile phones and SIM cards from the cells.

Joint commissioner of police (crime), Sandeep Patil, said: “To monitor rowdy activities inside the prison, we conducted raids at Parappana Agrahara jail today at 5 am and seized mobile phones, SIM cards, knives/daggers, ganja, ganja smoking pipes and other banned items. Further investigation is on.”

He added, “All the sims and mobiles will be analysed and inquiry is on regarding who allowed inmates to have these weapons and what was the purpose of having them.”

Parappana Agrahara Central Prison is the largest prison in Karnataka, spread over 40 acres. It houses more than 4,000 prisoners with 810 barracks.