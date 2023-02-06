Police open fire, wound man who threatened public with knives in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi

Police in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi opened fire at a man’s lower limbs after he was found carrying knives and allegedly threatening the public in a market area Sunday.

According to the police, Mohammed Fazal Jafar, 28, a fruit vendor and resident of Kalaburagi, was threatening to attack locals with the knives around 9 pm. The public soon alerted the authorities. Though the area falls under Brahmapura police limits, personnel from Chowk police station led by Sub-Inspector Wahid Kothwal reached the spot soon.

In a video which soon went viral, Fazal could be seen intimidating police personnel as well. The officers tried to convince him to drop the weapons, but he did not comply. The SI then opened fire in the air before firing at Fazal’s leg in public view. He was later shifted to a government hospital for treatment.

Brahmapura police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. An officer said they are yet to ascertain the reason behind the man’s actions, but family members claimed he was mentally unstable and had not been treated for it.

Kalaburagi city Police Commissioner R Chetan told media persons that the police fired at Fazal in self-defence. “Control room received a call about Fazal roaming with knives and threatening the general public. As police reached the spot, they asked him to drop the weapons but he was trying to attack the public near a supermarket. When he did not listen to the police and tried to attack, the police opened fire at his leg, he added.