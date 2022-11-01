Police officer slaps job aspirant who came to meet Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra

A deputy superintendent of police (dy SP) slapped a constable job aspirant in Tumakuru in southern Karnataka Tuesday. The incident happened when a group of job aspirants went to meet Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra to request him to raise the upper age limit for police constable posts.

Jnanendra, also the district in-charge minister of Tumakuru, was in Tumakuru town Tuesday to attend a Kannada Rajyotsava event.

After the video of the incident went viral, deputy SP P Srinivas claimed that he slapped the aspirant as the latter spoke ill of police personnel.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Srinivas said: “I had promised them (job aspirants) that I will give them a chance to meet the home minister but there are certain security protocols before meeting the minister… But the youth spoke ill of the police.”

An aspirant said the police recruitment wing recently invited applications for City Armed Reserve (CAR) police constable vacancies. The upper age limit for general category candidates was 25 years and the same for SC, ST, and Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates was 27.

The aspirant said they wanted to meet the minister to request him to raise the age limit as recruitment was affected during the Covid-19 pandemic. “While states like Rajasthan, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala have increased the age limit, the state is yet to take a call. We came to meet the home minister to request him to at least increase the age limit by two-three years,” the aspirant said.

Later, some aspirants were seen crying and falling at the feet of the minister.