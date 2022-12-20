Police nab Gadag teacher accused of killing student

The police Tuesday said they have nabbed the temporary teacher who beat a Class IV student to death in a government school under Gadag district of Karnataka Monday.

Addressing a press conference, superintendent of police (Gadag) Shivaprakash Devaraju said accused Muthappa Yellappa Kuri, who attacked fellow temporary teacher Geetha Barikeri and her 10-year-old son Bharath Barikeri, was nabbed near Nargund Tuesday. He added that Kuri was allegedly in a relationship with Geetha and the accused suspected that she was getting close to the headmaster of the school, Sanganagouda Patil, during a recent school trip.

“Kuri’s intention was to attack anybody linked with Geetha after coming back from the school trip. He was jealous of Geetha’s alleged relationship with the headmaster. We have recovered the chats and phone calls between Geetha and Patil and also between Geetha and the accused. We can only ascertain the love angle after going through the chats,” said Devaraju.

The police, however, confirmed that the accused beat the boy, twirled him, and smashed the boy’s head against a cement pillar, before flinging him from the first floor of the school building, even as his mother tried to stop the beating. Kuri then attacked Geetha with a shovel resulting in grievous injuries. The principal was also attacked.

Both the injured are currently undergoing treatment in a hospital but Geetha is said to be in a critical state.

The accused has been charged under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and is in police custody.

Geetha’s husband, a farmer, met with an accident a year ago and is in a crippled state.

According to locals, the government school wore a deserted look Tuesday as students did not show up for classes following the gruesome incident.