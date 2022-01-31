Police lathi-charge protesting Bangalore University students, ABVP activists

The police resorted to lathi-charge at the Bangalore University campus here on Monday to disperse two protesting groups of students.

According to reports, members of the Bangalore University Post Graduation and Research Scholars Forum (BUPGRSF) were staging a protest against Principal District and Sessions Judge Mallikarjuna Gowda on Monday morning over the alleged removal of Dr B R Ambedkar’s portrait from the dais during the Republic Day celebrations in Raichur. Meanwhile, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists reportedly came to the spot where BUPGRSF members were protesting, and started agitating over the ‘pathetic’ condition of university hostels and the ‘delay’ in distribution of grade cards to former students. Eyewitnesses said that the police had to intervene and resort to the use of force after a scuffle started between the members of the two groups.

Lokesh NR, an officer bearer of the BUPGRSF, said, “We have been protesting for three days and also have the required permission. We were peacefully protesting, when ABVP members came to the venue. We told them that they can protest but are not supposed to display their flags, as we don’t allow any politically affiliated group into our campus. After that, they left the venue but again came back with at least 100 students and the police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.”

Tejas Reddy S, the state joint secretary of the ABVP, said, “We were there to protest against the delay in the issuance of marksheets, among other issues. But the police gave us no time and resorted to lathi-charge. They targeted only ABVP students.”

A senior police officer said, “Neither the Forum nor the ABVP had permission from the police to stage a protest, but the Forum claims that the vice chancellor had given it permission to stage the agitation. ABVP activists arrived at the spot around 10.30am and the Forum objected to their presence inside the campus as they were politically affiliated. On-duty policemen tried to convince ABVP members to leave the campus, saying they would request the vice chancellor or the registrar to receive their memorandum at the university gate. Meanwhile, members of the two groups started attacking one another and we had no option but to use force to bring the situation under control. In the incident, some police officials, including the Assistant Commissioner of Police, were injured.”

Vice Chancellor Venugopal KR said that the BUPGRSF was asked to submit a memorandum. He denied that the Forum was given any permission to protest on the campus. “The ABVP also did not inform us before arriving at the spot. We will ensure that students who received injuries get treatment but at the same time, action will be initiated against those who engaged in violence within the campus,” he added.