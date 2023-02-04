Police officers who ‘fined’ Bengaluru couple for being out on the streets after 11 pm dismissed from service

A head constable and a constable, who had extorted money from a couple walking home in Bengaluru on December 8, were dismissed from the service Saturday.

The dismissed officials are head constable Rajesh and constable Nagesh attached to the Sampigehalli police station. City Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy confirmed that the two officers were dismissed from their service.

The two officers, who were on patrol duty, extorted Rs 1,000 from the couple around 12.30 am claiming it was a “fine” for roaming outside after 11 pm. Karthik Patri, one of the victims, took to Twitter to narrate the incident where the police had stopped them a few metre away from their residence, asked for their ID cards and questioned them about their relationship, place of work and other details. Later, they demanded Rs 3,000 as penalty and after a negotiation, they took Rs 1,000 through a digital payment app.

The officers were suspended and an inquiry was ordered. A police officer said that during the inquiry, it was evident that they extorted money and received it through Paytm.