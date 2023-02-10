Police arrest eight more teachers in Karnataka recruitment scam

Police have arrested eight more teachers in connection with the irregularities that took place in the recruitment of grade-2 assistant teachers for Karnataka government high schools in 2012-13 and 2014-15.

A press release issued by police on Friday stated that 61 teachers, two directors, three retired assistant directors, a first-class assistant and a computer programmer associated with the education department have so far been arrested under Indian Penal Code sections 420, 265, 468, 471 and 34 and sent to judicial custody in the teachers recruitment scam cases.

Police have already submitted a chargesheet the accused people in the Karnataka High Court against and further investigation is on.

Of the eight accused people arrested Thursday, Srikanth N, Nayak Prakash, Mehboob Basha and Sujatha Bhandari—assistant teachers in Bagalkote, Vijayapura, Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada districts respectively—were sent to judicial custody in the 2012-13 recruitment scam case. The others—Deeparani G N, Mohan Kumar, and Manjunath S, all assistant teachers in Mudigere, and Shanthilal Chouhan, an assistant teacher in Chitradurga— were sent to judicial custody in the 2014-15 recruitment case.

In October 2022, the police’s crime investigation department raided 51 locations in the state and arrested several teachers in connection with the irregularities in the recruitment process in 2012-13 and 2014-15.

The first complaint was registered at the Vidhana Soudha police station in August 2022 and the second at the Halasuru Gate police station in September that year.