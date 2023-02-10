scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Advertisement

Police arrest eight more teachers in Karnataka recruitment scam

All the eight arrested on Thursday were sent to judicial custody.

Police have arrested eight more teachers in connection with the irregularities that took place in the recruitment of grade-2 assistant teachers for Karnataka government high schools in 2012-13 and 2014-15.

A press release issued by police on Friday stated that 61 teachers, two directors, three retired assistant directors, a first-class assistant and a computer programmer associated with the education department have so far been arrested under Indian Penal Code sections 420, 265, 468, 471 and 34 and sent to judicial custody in the teachers recruitment scam cases.

Police have already submitted a chargesheet the accused people in the Karnataka High Court against and further investigation is on.

Of the eight accused people arrested Thursday, Srikanth N, Nayak Prakash, Mehboob Basha and Sujatha Bhandari—assistant teachers in Bagalkote, Vijayapura, Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada districts respectively—were sent to judicial custody in the 2012-13 recruitment scam case. The others—Deeparani G N, Mohan Kumar, and Manjunath S, all assistant teachers in Mudigere, and Shanthilal Chouhan, an assistant teacher in Chitradurga— were sent to judicial custody in the 2014-15 recruitment case.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sophia Duleep Singh: The forgotten story of the Sikh princess who catalys...
Sophia Duleep Singh: The forgotten story of the Sikh princess who catalys...
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
Delhi Confidential: A big spread at Hooda’s special lunch
Delhi Confidential: A big spread at Hooda’s special lunch
Adani’s high leverage has come under lens, but other Indian firms not far...
Adani’s high leverage has come under lens, but other Indian firms not far...

In October 2022, the police’s crime investigation department raided 51 locations in the state and arrested several teachers in connection with the irregularities in the recruitment process in 2012-13 and 2014-15.

More from Bangalore

The first complaint was registered at the Vidhana Soudha police station in August 2022 and the second at the Halasuru Gate police station in September that year.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 19:56 IST
Next Story

UEFA president warns clubs against ‘reckless’ spending on player wages

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close