Bengaluru police collect Rs 4.5 crore fine in 2 weeks as more vehicles hit city roads amid pandemic

"Challans for payment of traffic fines are now sent remotely to the offenders with adequate details of their respective violation. Our teams are closely watching key points in the city to catch traffic violators around the clock as well," the officer said.

Traffic violations in Bengaluru have been on the rise with the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions being withdrawn in phases. From September 13 to 26 alone, the Bengaluru City Traffic Police (BTP) collected nearly Rs 4.5 crore as fines from violators.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, an officer at the Traffic Management Centre in Bengaluru cited the increase in violations due to stricter surveillance measures in place with CCTV cameras placed in key points of the city, and less vehicles on road.

He added, “The number of road users who drive carelessly is high these days. The thought that not many other vehicles are there on the roads is in a way making many negligent of traffic rules and signals.”

#Bengaluru: Traffic violations make a comeback as more people get back on to the roads. @blrcitytraffic collects ₹2.14 cr penalty from traffic rule violators in a week. 48,141 cases were booked between Sept 13 and 19, @jointcptraffic confirms. @IndianExpress (File photo) pic.twitter.com/D5toVxOuOZ — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) September 23, 2020

While 55,717 traffic violations were noted between September 20 and 26, over 53 per cent of those were for not wearing helmet. The trend remained the same from September 13 to 19 as well with 26,590 of the total 48,141 violations falling under the same bracket. In total, the BTP has collected around Rs 2.2 crore alone from people failing to wear head protective gear while riding two-wheelers in the city in the last two weeks.

At the same time, jumping traffic signals remains to be a major issue . As many as 10,771 such instances were noted by the traffic police in the city in the last fortnight.

Other major offences noted by the cops include violating ‘No entry’ rules, parking at undesignated areas, not wearing seat belt, and using mobile phones while driving. Meanwhile, the police reiterated that reckless driving and performing stunts on the roads will not be tolerated at any cost.

Addressing concerns raised by citizens on such incidents, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said, “We have a zero-tolerance policy towards wheeling. 148 cases have been booked and bikes seized. Riders, bike-owners, and garages modifying silencers have been arrested. Cases are being pursued seriously in courts.” He was replying to an issue raised by a person on Twitter during a recent online interaction.

Even as lockdown measures were in place, the city witnessed several accidents after which the cops decided to close major flyovers in the city. Among them was a road accident that turned fatal for three youngsters, two of them minors, who succumbed to injuries after performing stunts on two-wheelers on Ballari Road.

