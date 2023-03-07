Police send notice to Bengaluru’s Mount Carmel College for explanation on Ambedkar skit

Police have sent a notice seeking an explanation from Bengaluru’s Mount Carmel College over the staging of a controversial Ambedkar skit in February, which led to the arrest of nine people.

Police have sent a notice seeking an explanation from Bengaluru’s Mount Carmel College over the staging of a controversial Ambedkar skit in February, which led to the arrest of nine people including principal Dinesh Nilkant.

The Indian Express reported earlier that sources in the college had revealed the skit that allegedly defamed B R Ambedkar and the Dalit community had been performed during the college’s ‘Cul-Ah!’ fest on February 4. Delroys Boys, a theatre group from Jain University’s College of Management Studies in Bengaluru, won the first prize for it then, the sources had said.

The skit was part of the MadAds competition organised by Under25, one of the Mount Carmel College’s student associations. The skit won the first prize despite efforts to disqualify it, the sources said.

While a chargesheet is yet to be filed in the case, the nine arrested people, including principal Dinesh Nilkant, students and the youth festival organiser of Jain University’s Centre for Management Studies, were released on bail in February.