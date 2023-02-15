Police arrest four in Karnataka in realtor murder case, suspect underworld link

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Shetty was hacked to death near Pangala temple on National Highway 66 when he was attending a ritual. Udupi Superintendent of Police Hakay Akshay Machindra Tuesday said a rivalry led to the murder.
With the arrest of four persons, the Karnataka Police suspect the involvement of the underworld in the February 5 murder of Sharath Shetty — a young realtor — in the coastal district of Udupi.

Shetty was hacked to death near Pangala temple on National Highway 66 when he was attending a ritual. Udupi Superintendent of Police Hakay Akshay Machindra Tuesday said a rivalry led to the murder.

“We have discovered that a few internet calls were made during the planning and execution of the murder and at this point, we cannot disclose any other name,” said a police officer.

However, a police source said that they suspect underworld fugitive Kali Yogish’s role in the murder as he was a rival of Shetty. Yogish has several cases lodged against him that include shootouts, extortions, murders, threat calls and several others.

Meanwhile, the four arrested were identified as Dinesh, Likhith, Akash and Prasanna, all aged between 20 and 25 years, and residents of Surathkal. The police Wednesday produced Akash and Prasanna before the court to take them in police custody. The prime suspect in the case is still at large.

According to a police officer, the prime accused and Shetty were friends but some business-related tiff drove them apart which led to fights between the two gangs and one such brawl was reported in December. The police told the media that those arrested were hired to kill Shetty. The police have also identified the person who financed the killing.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 15:57 IST
