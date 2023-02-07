PM unveils country’s largest chopper-making plant, attacks Congress for HAL comment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attacked the Congress for “using” the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) as a pretext to level allegations against his government and instigate people. He was addressing a gathering in Tumakuru where he inaugurated the HAL helicopter factory, country’s biggest, nearly seven years after he had laid its foundation stone.

Modi called out the allegations made by the Opposition in 2018 when the latter had questioned the Union government’s decision to drop HAL as an offset partner from the Rafale deal and replace it with Reliance Defence.

“The opposition targetted my party on the pretext of HAL and wasted precious working hours of Parliament. This is the same HAL whose name was taken to instigate people. Today the growth of HAL has exposed them. HAL is manufacturing Tejas fighter jets and is strengthening the vision of ‘aatmanirbhar’ (self-reliance) India. In the last eight years, the investment in the aerospace sector in India has been five times higher than what it used to be before 2014,” the PM said.

The then Congress president Rahul Gandhi had during 2017-18 said there was a need to “defend the dignity of India’s defenders” as he accused the Modi government of “snatching” the Rafale offset contract from HAL and “gifting”it to Anil Ambani’s company.

“HAL is India’s strategic asset. The future of India’s aerospace industry has been destroyed by snatching #Rafale from HAL & gifting it to Anil Ambani,” the Congress leader had said.

Modi said that the helicopter facility will not only strengthen the defence sector but also generate employment. “Karnataka is a hub of talent and innovation. Right from manufacturing drones to Tejas fighter jets in Karnataka, the state’s capability in the manufacturing sector is being looked up to by the world. While laying the foundation stone in 2016, I decided that we should no longer be dependent on foreign countries to meet our security needs. Today, we are making arms and ammunition,” Modi said.

This helicopter factory will initially produce indigenously designed Light Utility Helicopters (LUH).

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “If the freedom struggle was national movement 1.0, then the self-reliant India campaign is national movement 2.0. The inauguration of the facility is an important milestone in achieving self-reliance in the defence sector. In the times to come, India will become the centre of manufacturing, especially defence manufacturing, for the world.”

“Initially, this factory will produce around 30 helicopters per year and can be enhanced to 60 and then 90 per year in a phased manner. The first LUH has been flight tested and is ready for unveiling. The factory will be augmented to produce other helicopters such as Light Combat Helicopters (LCHs) and Indian Multirole Helicopters (IMRHs),” HAL said in a statement.

Apart from laying the foundation stones of two Jal Jeevan Mission projects in Tumakuru, Modi also laid the foundation stone of an industrial township.

“Tumakuru will not only be limited to being a centre stage of Karnataka but it will emerge as one of the biggest industrial centres of India. The world is recognising the manufacturing strength of Karnataka and the double engine government has ensured the state to become the first choice of investors,” Modi said.

Meanwhile, the PM also launched three initiatives in the green energy sector as part of the inaugural India Energy Week.

First was the ‘Unbottled’ project of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, under which polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles are recycled to produce yarn to knit fabric. The other two were a twin cooktop indoor solar cooking system, and E20 (an ethanol blended fuel) which will be available in select cities before being supplied across the country.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, said: “PET bottles will be converted to cloth for the frontline workers of oil marketing companies, non-combat uniforms for Armed Forces and other institutions,” he said.

The commercial rollout of Indian Oil’s Solar Cooking System was also launched during the event. The system is equipped to be run on electricity when solar power is inadequate to operate the system.

Modi also launched the ethanol blended fuel E20, which will be available at 84 outlets in 11 states of the country. A Green Mobility Rally was also flagged off where vehicles running on green energy sources took part to create awareness on green fuels.

The India Energy Week is being held from February 6-8 in Bengaluru.