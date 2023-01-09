scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

PM Narendra Modi to visit poll-bound Karnataka twice in January

While his first visit will be on January 12, Modi is likely to visit the state again a week later on January 19.

On his first visit, Modi will inaugurate the National Youth Festival on January 12. (File)
PM Narendra Modi to visit poll-bound Karnataka twice in January
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit poll-bound Karnataka twice this month and participate in various events across the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Monday.

On his first visit, Modi will inaugurate the National Youth Festival in Hubballi on January 12, Bommai said. The seven-day festival, to be held till January 16, will see participation from youth of 28 states and eight central provinces. Modi will return to Delhi on the same day.

According to the CM, the prime minister’s next visit to the state, is “most likely on January 19” when he will visit the Narayanapura dam and inaugurate its modernised left bank canal.

The modernisation and automation of the Narayanapura  dam canal was completed using funds from both central and state governments, Bommai said. Modi is also likely to address a convention of Banjaras in Kalaburagi on the same day, the CM added.

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 21:02 IST
