PM Narendra Modi says backward groups getting rights for first time, blames ‘vote bank policies’ of past

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday blamed the “vote-bank policies” of past governments for the poor state of affairs of backward communities and tribals.

“(Political) parties only concentrated on vote banks. They did not think of providing a life for these groups,” Modi said at an event organized by the Karnataka revenue department at Malkhed in Kalaburagi district where title deeds were distributed to 50,000 families from the tribal Banjara community.

A large population did not get the fruits of development even after several decades of Independence, the prime minister said. “Those who ruled the country for a long time used these people for votes, but did not take any strong decisions in their favour,” he said, noting that Dalits, adivasis, women and disabled people were among those who had thus lost out. “For the first time, these groups are getting their rights. The BJP government has changed this environment of laziness,” he said.

Recognizing thaandas (tribal settlements) as revenue villages will help to provide basic facilities to its residents, who can now live without any worry, Modi said.

Listing the government’s various schemes and measures, Modi said that while only a handful of crops were given the minimum support price by other governments, the BJP government at the Centre had extended the MSP to 90 products.

“We are working with a clear strategy for empowerment,” he said, adding that the schemes were meant to provide opportunities and honour for beneficiaries.

“In the past, the ration allocated to the poor did not reach them. Today, people are getting it as the supply chain is transparent,” the prime minister said.

The prime minister also said that street vendors, who were ignored by the previous governments, were getting loans thanks to new initiatives.

“For decades, Banjara and other communities were left to fend for themselves. Now, there are dedicated boards that link these people to various welfare schemes,” he added.

Revenue Minister R Ashok said the state had created a world record for distributing the most number of title deeds on a single day. While providing title deeds, the government has decided not to levy any registration fees for the properties, he said.