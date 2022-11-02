India attracting record investment despite war, Covid: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said that despite the effects of the war and Covid pandemic, the world was looking at India and the country was attracting record investment.

The PM was speaking after inaugurating ‘Invest Karnataka 2022’, the Global Investors Meet of the state, via video conferencing. The three-day meet being held in Bengaluru is aimed at attracting prospective investors and setting up development agenda for the next decade.

“This is an era of economic uncertainty. But, our economic fundamentals are strong. Even though supply chains were interrupted globally, India ensured adequate supply of medicines and vaccines,” PM Modi said.

Investing in India, he said, was an “investment in inclusiveness. Investing in India meant investment in democracy. Investing in India means investment for the world. It means investment for a better planet. Investment in India meant investment for a clean and safer planet.”

The progress witnessed by Karnataka, Modi said, was since the time of BJP governments in both the Centre and the state. “This is the reason for innovation, increased inflow in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), (and) the presence of 400 of the Fortune-500 companies in the state,” he said, adding that Karnataka was scripting a new chapter of progress in every sector.

“Karnataka is not only challenging some states of India (in terms of growth) but some countries also,” he said.

Modi noted that India was pursuing development and ‘welfarism’ side by side. On one hand, India is offering the world’s largest incentive for manufacturing while providing the world’s largest medical insurance scheme on the other. “On one hand, the FDI is growing and on the other, the number of medical colleges is increasing. On one hand, we are removing hurdles for business, while setting up 1.5 lakh healthcare centres. India is pursuing a policy of bold reform, bold infrastructure, and best talent,” he said.

Referring to PM Gati Shakti national master plan that had changed investment patterns in the country, PM Modi said that the scheme worked in three dimensions – by mapping, developing, and adjusting infrastructure, ensuring the shortest route for the implementation of a scheme, and by ensuring that world-class product is manufactured.

The three-day investors’ meet being held in Bengaluru till November 4 would witness more than 80 speaker sessions. The speakers include some of the top industry leaders, including Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sajjan Jindal, and Vikram Kirloskar among others.