scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

India attracting record investment despite war, Covid: PM Modi

The PM while inaugurating ‘Invest Karnataka 2022’, the Global Investors Meet of the state, said that Karnataka was scripting a new chapter of progress in every sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inaugural function of 'Invest Karnataka 2022' in Bengaluru through a video conference from New Delhi, Nov. 2, 2022. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said that despite the effects of the war and Covid pandemic, the world was looking at India and the country was attracting record investment.

The PM was speaking after inaugurating ‘Invest Karnataka 2022’, the Global Investors Meet of the state, via video conferencing. The three-day meet being held in Bengaluru is aimed at attracting prospective investors and setting up development agenda for the next decade.

“This is an era of economic uncertainty. But, our economic fundamentals are strong. Even though supply chains were interrupted globally, India ensured adequate supply of medicines and vaccines,” PM Modi said.

Investing in India, he said, was an “investment in inclusiveness. Investing in India meant investment in democracy. Investing in India means investment for the world. It means investment for a better planet. Investment in India meant investment for a clean and safer planet.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...Premium
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...
Arif Mohammad Khan is overreaching in his role as governorPremium
Arif Mohammad Khan is overreaching in his role as governor
Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing amid domestic, global turmoil: Significance of ...Premium
Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing amid domestic, global turmoil: Significance of ...
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...Premium
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...

The progress witnessed by Karnataka, Modi said, was since the time of BJP governments in both the Centre and the state. “This is the reason for innovation, increased inflow in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), (and) the presence of 400 of the Fortune-500 companies in the state,” he said, adding that Karnataka was scripting a new chapter of progress in every sector.

“Karnataka is not only challenging some states of India (in terms of growth) but some countries also,” he said.

Modi noted that India was pursuing development and ‘welfarism’ side by side. On one hand, India is offering the world’s largest incentive for manufacturing while providing the world’s largest medical insurance scheme on the other. “On one hand, the FDI is growing and on the other, the number of medical colleges is increasing. On one hand, we are removing hurdles for business, while setting up 1.5 lakh healthcare centres. India is pursuing a policy of bold reform, bold infrastructure, and best talent,” he said.

Advertisement

Referring to PM Gati Shakti national master plan that had changed investment patterns in the country, PM Modi said that the scheme worked in three dimensions – by mapping, developing, and adjusting infrastructure, ensuring the shortest route for the implementation of a scheme, and by ensuring that world-class product is manufactured.

More from Bangalore

The three-day investors’ meet being held in Bengaluru till November 4 would witness more than 80 speaker sessions. The speakers include some of the top industry leaders, including Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sajjan Jindal, and Vikram Kirloskar among others.

First published on: 02-11-2022 at 12:28:04 pm
Next Story

Campus, canteen, student union posters – DU welcomes first CUET batch 

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 02: Latest News
Advertisement