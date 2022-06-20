PM Modi in Bengaluru today, schools and colleges in city declare holiday

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengaluru and participation in several events on Monday, several higher education institutions located near his travel route have declared a holiday due to security reasons.

Minister for Higher Education C N Ashwath Narayanan said a government order to this effect was issued Saturday. “This will be applicable to higher educational institutions in the vicinity of IISc, Goraguntepalya, CMTI, Ring Road, Dr Rajkumar Memorial flyover, Laggere bridge, Nayandahalli, Mysuru Road, RV College, Nagarabavi, Sumanahalli flyover, MEI junction, Govardhan Talkies, Yashawantapura and Jakkur Aerodrome route,” he said.

A holiday has also been declared on Monday for all students and teaching and non-teaching faculty members of Bangalore University’s (BU) Jnanabharathi campus as PM Modi will inaugurate the Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) situated on the campus.

The education department has also declared a one-day holiday for 22 schools located along the routes that will be taken by the Prime Minister. The holiday has been announced for the staff and students of all government, aided and private primary and high schools from Kengeri Upanagara to Kommaghatta and within the wards of Pattanagere, Jnanabharathi and Kumbalagodu cluster. The department has also clarified that the holiday will be compensated in the coming working days.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police, in its circular, stated that PM Modi will be travelling between Kommaghatta and Jnanabharathi between 1 pm and 3 pm and traffic restrictions will be in place for the smooth flow of traffic and security of the VVIP.

Schools and colleges that have declared a holiday include Carmel Public School, Government Model Primary School in Kengeri, Priyadarshini College, Radhakrishna School, Sheshadripuram College, Surana College, Government High School in Kengeri, Government PU College, Government Urdu Higher Primary School in Kengeri, New St Anna’s English School in Kengeri, Holy Child English School, Shankaracharya Vidyapeetha, Mother’s Millenium School, Vidyabharathi School, SJR Public School and Sri Bandeshwara Swami School.