scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 20, 2022
Must Read

PM Modi amid Agnipath row: Some decisions seem unfair but are important for building nation

“Several decisions look unfair at present. In time, those decisions will help in building the nation,” PM Modi said while addressing an event in Bengaluru. He, however, made no direct reference to the Agnipath scheme during his speech.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: June 20, 2022 5:05:25 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru on Monday. (PTI Photo)

At a time when protests against the Centre’s newly inaugurated Agnipath scheme have spread across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that several decisions may look unfair at first, but help in building the nation later.

“Several decisions look unfair at present. In time, those decisions will help in building the nation,” PM Modi said while addressing an event in Bengaluru. He, however, made no direct reference to the Agnipath scheme during his speech.

This comes at a time when the Army has issued a notification for induction of soldiers under the Agnipath military recruitment scheme. The Army stated that the online registration on the force’s recruitment website is mandatory for all the job aspirants under the new model and that it will commence from July.

Meanwhile, over 500 trains have been cancelled on Monday in view of the Bharat Bandh called in parts of the country over the Centre’s new recruitment scheme. The Railways has suffered a major loss of property due to arson and rioting by the protesters over the last five days.

Best of Express Premium
Express Investigation — Part 3: Textbook revision slashes portion in hist...Premium
Express Investigation — Part 3: Textbook revision slashes portion in hist...
Big shortfall in hiring of ex-servicemen across govt depts, posts: DataPremium
Big shortfall in hiring of ex-servicemen across govt depts, posts: Data
What West Seti power project can mean for India-Nepal tiesPremium
What West Seti power project can mean for India-Nepal ties
Ashok Gulati and Ritika Juneja write: An oil palm plan for homePremium
Ashok Gulati and Ritika Juneja write: An oil palm plan for home
More Premium Stories >>

Congress leaders have sat on a satyagraha at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to express solidarity with the armed forces aspirants protesting against the Agnipath scheme. Some Youth Congress workers were detained after they blocked a train at the Shivaji Bridge railway station near Connaught Place. Parts of Delhi witnessed traffic jams as the police have tightened security across the city and its bordering areas.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 20: Latest News
Advertisement