PM Modi’s rally in Bengaluru Palace Grounds: From Digital India to terror attacks – key points

At the culmination of his Karnataka campaigning for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Modi took a dig at the Congress in a ‘Digital India’ way. Mocking the abilities of the Rahul Gandhi-led party, PM Modi said in Bengaluru, “You may feel that the processor of Congress is slow but their software is corrupt. Their processor slows down when they have to take action in the interest of the country.”

Here are the highlights of his address held at Palace Grounds:

‘We took the digital dream of Indians forward’

Further emphasising on the achievements of the ‘Digital India’ initiative, Modi said, “We have already laid the foundation for a digital India. With applications like Rupay and BHIM app, we are taking the digital dream of Indians forward,” he said.

‘We have isolated Pakistan internationally’

Modi added that the current union government under his leadership was successful in isolating Pakistan. “Earlier, only Russia was with India while everyone else was with Pakistan. We have changed this situation. Now only China is with Pakistan. Everyone else is with us now,” he said.

‘Congress-JD(S) government has failed to ensure security’

Modi criticised Congress and JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka for failing to keep the state safe. Raking up old bomb blast events that occurred in the city, he asked, “Has something like this ever happen during my tenure?” “When blasts used to take place in the nation, Congress government used to change its Home Minister and put the entire blame on one person. But Modi doesn’t change the Home Minister, Modi changes the ways.” Modi said.

When Congress’ ‘mahamilavati remote government’ was at the centre, didn’t blasts occur in Bengaluru? Wasn’t the nation living under fear of terror attacks? Did any major blast take place in last five years of your “chowkidaar’s chowkidaari,” he added.

The Prime Minister, after travelling from Mangaluru to Bengaluru, chose to share the dais with the top brass of Karnataka BJP. Former Karnataka chief minister SM Krishna, state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa, and BJP Karnataka vice-president Tejaswini Ananth Kumar were among the top leaders present at the venue. During the address, PM Modi also requested support from voters for candidates from Bangalore Central, North and South candidates PC Mohan, DV Sadananda Gowda and Tejasvi Surya, respectively.

Interestingly, Modi chose to begin and close the address in Kannada. He began saying, “Nimma Chowkidaruninda ellarigu swagatha” (Your Chowkidar welcomes you all )and also remembered former union minister Ananth Kumar and former Jayanagara MLA Vijayakumar for their contribution to Bengaluru.