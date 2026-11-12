Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in multiple events in Bengaluru and Mysuru on Friday, including the inauguration of Namma Metro’s Pink Line and India’s first LED-dome planetarium. He will also flag off the Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express and inaugurate railway, renewable energy, and petroleum projects.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Modi will participate in the golden jubilee celebrations of Prashanti Kutiram, the residential headquarters campus of Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana (S-VYASA), in Bengaluru. He will also lay the foundation stone of the Golden Jubilee Administrative Block and virtually launch the S-VYASA Off-Campus at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

The programme will also commemorate the birth centenary of Hongasandra Venkataramaiah Sheshadri, an RSS leader and a writer born in Bengaluru in 1926. He will also address a gathering there.

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Around 12.45 pm, Modi will inaugurate the Pink Line and ride the metro from Tavarekere to IIM Bengaluru. At 1.15 pm, he will lay foundation stones for and inaugurate various development projects worth over Rs 15,600 crore in Bengaluru. These projects span sectors such as urban mobility, power transmission, renewable energy, petroleum infrastructure, waste management, and railways.

India’s first LED dome planetarium

Modi will inaugurate the COSMOS-Mysuru Planetarium, India’s first LED-dome planetarium, at 4 pm. Built by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics on the campus of the University of Mysore at the foothills of Chamundi Hills, the facility features a 15-metre tilted dome comprising around 6,150 panels with 4.2 crore individual LED panels. Unlike conventional planetariums that use projectors to display images on a passive dome, its LED panels can be controlled in real time, offering an immersive visual experience and new possibilities for astronomy education.

Before that, Modi will reach Mysuru by 3.30 pm via air and participate in a tree plantation programme at Bharat Vann as part of the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam initiative. Bharat Vann is an urban afforestation initiative aimed at developing dense, self-sustaining native forests using the Japanese Miyawaki technique. Spread across 17.63 acres, the Mysuru project aims to create a green community asset with over 2 lakh native trees.

The PMO said in the statement, “The project uses natural soil-enrichment materials such as cow dung, compost and Jeevamrut to support the growth of native shrubs, timber, canopy, flowering and fruit-bearing trees. The multi-layered forests will help enhance biodiversity, improve groundwater recharge, reduce dust and air pollution, moderate local temperatures, prevent soil erosion and support carbon sequestration.”

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Vande Bharat Express and other trains

The prime minister will flag off the Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express. The service will connect key destinations, including Hassan, Sakleshpur, Mangaluru, Udupi, Murdeshwar, Gokarna, and Karwar before reaching Madgaon.

The prime minister will inaugurate four redeveloped railway stations: Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Sakleshpur, and Subrahmanya Road. He will also inaugurate the 45-km Bagalkot-Wandal railway line doubling section, forming part of the 284-km Gadag-Hotgi Doubling Project. The section will improve passenger and freight movement, support local trade, and facilitate coal supply to the Kudgi NTPC plant.

Also Read | PM Modi to flag off Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express tomorrow

Modi will also inaugurate the electrification of the 55-km Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road Ghat railway section. Passing through one of India’s most challenging railway terrains, the project marks a significant engineering achievement. With its completion, the entire Bengaluru-Mangaluru rail route is now fully electrified.

Inaugurations in Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, the prime minister will virtually dedicate to the nation India’s largest underground LPG storage cavern, constructed at a cost of over Rs 850 crore in Mangaluru. With a storage capacity of 80,000 metric tonnes, the facility will significantly strengthen India’s LPG storage infrastructure. The project also includes a 9.4 km LPG pipeline connecting New Mangalore Port to the main terminal.

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Modi will also inaugurate the Rs 330-crore Devangonthi Marketing Terminal of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), Bengaluru. The state-of-the-art facility will strengthen petroleum product storage and distribution infrastructure in Karnataka.

The key inaugurations in Bengaluru are of the transmission scheme for the integration of renewable energy zones (phase II) in Koppal-II and Gadag-II, developed at an investment of around Rs 4,450 crore. The transmission system will facilitate the evacuation of approximately 2 GW of renewable energy potential from the Koppal and Gadag regions for onward transmission and distribution to beneficiaries across the grid.

Modi will also inaugurate the transmission scheme for the solar energy zone in Bidar, developed at an investment of around Rs 1,370 crore. The project involves the establishment of a Bidar pooling station and will facilitate the evacuation of 2.5 GW of solar power from the region, said the PMO.

The prime minister will lay the foundation stone of a Rs 3,450-crore transmission scheme for the integration of Davanagere/Chitradurga and Ballari renewable energy zones. He will also lay the foundation stone for a Rs 1,100-crore transmission system strengthening project for the integration of additional renewable energy potential at Davanagere and Ballari.

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The prime minister will lay the foundation stone of GAIL’s compressed biogas plant at Haralakunte, Bengaluru. The plant will process approximately 300 tonnes of municipal solid waste daily to produce 12.6 tonnes of clean compressed biogas (CBG). The project will promote scientific waste management, reduce dependence on conventional fuels and contribute to a cleaner and more sustainable environment.