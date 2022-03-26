PM Modi to visit Karnataka on April 5: Bommai

Updated: March 26, 2022 3:55:10 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Karnataka on April 5 to launch a slew of programmes, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said while speaking to reporters at Hubballi airport on Saturday.
The chief minister added that Union minister Amit Shah is set to visit the state on April 1. “Shah would launch the logo of the Ksheera Abhivridhi Bank and the Yeshaswini programme during his visit. It would give a boost to the dairy sector,” Bommai said.
“The cabinet expansion issue will have to be discussed with the party top brass in Delhi. I will go to Delhi when the leadership calls me,” he said.
