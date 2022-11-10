PM Modi to visit Bengaluru tomorrow: Schedule, traffic restrictions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengaluru on Friday, November 11, to inaugurate the Vande Bharat Express and Terminal 2 at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is all set to give a significant boost to Karnataka’s transportation sector.

Modi will also inaugurate the much-hyped Bengaluru founder Kempegowda’s statue at the airport and pay floral tributes to poet-saint Kanakadasa at Vidhana Soudha on the occasion of Kanakadasa Jayanthi.

Here are the minute-to-minute details of PM Modi’s visit to Bengaluru.

The prime minister is expected to arrive at HAL airport at 10 am and will travel to Vidhana Soudha by road. At 10.30 am, he will be participating in paying floral tribute to the statues of saints Kanakadasa and Valmiki in the presence of Jagadguru Niranjanananda Puri Mahaswamiji.

Around 10.40 Modi is expected to travel in his motorcade to Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station. At 11 am, he will be flagging off the Indian Railway’s Vande Bharat Express at Platform 7 towards Chennai and will also be flagging off the Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan train from Platform 8.

He will then head towards the Airforce Training Command Centre in Hebbal by road at around 11.10 am. After which, he will be traveling to the Bengaluru airport by helicopter and is expected to reach at 11.40 to inaugurate the much-awaited Terminal 2. At around 12.10 pm, he is expected to dedicate the 108-feet bronze statue of Kempegowda to the nation.

Around 1 pm, a stage programme will be held near the airport venue during which Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will address the gathering. Modi is also expected to launch Atal Mission For Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUTH ) 2.0 scheme at 1.10 pm, followed by his speech at around 1.35 pm.

During PM Modi’s visit, traffic restrictions in Bengaluru will be applicable between 8 am and 2 pm. Movement of vehicles has been banned in CTO junction, Police Thimmaiah Junction, Raj Bhavan road, Basaveshwara Circle, Palace Road, Race Course Road, Sankey Road, Queen’s Road, Ballari Road, Airport Elevated Corridor, Maharani Bridge to the railway station entrance on Seshadri Road, Shanthala Junction to Mysore Bank Circle on K G road, Khodey Underpass to PF Office on Vatal Nagaraj Toad and surrounding areas of the Kempegowda International Airport.