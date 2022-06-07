PM Modi to lay foundation stone for Bengaluru Suburban Rail project on June 20

After several delays, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the much-anticipated Bengaluru Suburban Rail project on June 20.

“Narendra Modi would lay the foundation stone for the Rs 15,000 crore Bengaluru Suburban Rail project on June 20. It is a major step in realising the long pending dream of Bengalureans,” said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Monday.

The project aims to connect Bengaluru with its suburbs via a rail-based rapid-transit system that has been a dream of the state governments since 1983. The much-anticipated project is expected to be completed by 2026 at an estimated cost of Rs 15,767 crore, and has often been dubbed “India’s most integrated rail project”.

The Rail Infrastructure Development Company, Karnataka, (K-RIDE) a joint venture of the government of Karnataka and the Ministry of Railways is in charge of conceptualising and implementing the rail project.

Follow Bengaluru News Live Updates here

The Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP) project was first proposed by an expert team from the then Southern Railway in 1983 and was estimated to be run across 58 km. The proposal was submitted as part of Karnataka’s first Transportation Survey commissioned by the then chief minister R Gundu Rao.

Now, the latest blueprint by BSRP says that the project will span a rail network of 148.17 km in the city, with 57 stations planned across four corridors in six directions of Bengaluru, which includes Kengeri (Mysuru side), Chikkabanavara (Tumakuru side), Rajanukunte (Doddaballapura side), Devanahalli (Kolar side), Whitefield (Bangarapet side), and Heelalige.

“Bengaluru would be developed into a mega city with all international level amenities. An efficient team of ministers and legislators is working with me for the development of Bengaluru. A best Bengaluru would be built with the most modern amenities,” said Bommai.

“Plans have been drawn up for developing major storm water drains at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore, Metro, Suburban Rail, 12 Signal-free corridors, and other projects are being taken up,” he added.