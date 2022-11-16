PM Modi to inaugurate silver jubilee edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit 22 today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the silver jubilee edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS 22) virtually Wednesday. To mark the silver jubilee celebration Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai will release a plaque.

The inauguration ceremony will be attended by several global leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Economy, UAE, Omar Bin Sultan Al Olama, Australian Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Tim Watts, Finnish Minister of Science and Culture Petri Honkonen, and Martin Schroeter, Chairman and CEO, Kyndryl, US.

The inaugural function will also be attended by Naveen Tewari, Founder-CEO, Inmobi, India’s first unicorn.

Bengaluru Tech Summit 22, which has attracted more than 575 exhibitors, will witness at least 9 MoUs being signed and the launch of more than 20 products. For the first time, startups belonging to 16 states of the country are also participating in the Bengaluru Tech Summit 22, Karnataka Minister of IT-BT C N Ashwath Narayan has said.

Over 350 experts of international repute will talk about the recent technological developments during the conference themed “Tech4NextGen”. About 5000 entrepreneurs are expected to visit the summit.

The event organised by the department of IT/BT in association with Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) will have about 75 sessions classified under IOT/Deeptech, biotech, startup, GIA-1 and GIA- 2. The deliberations in sessions will be centered on domains like Artificial Intelligence, big data, semiconductor, machine learning, 5G, robotics, fintech, gene editing medi tech, space tech, biofuels sustainability, and e-mobility, Narayan said.

Sessions under the Global Innovation Alliance (GIA) will witness the participation of more than 15 countries, including Japan, Finland, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, the US, Lithuania, and Canada. These countries will draw attention to their technological expertise. Besides, they would also express their areas of interest to collaborate with the Indian industry.

Minister Narayan said there will be free entry for the public on all three days of the event from 2 pm to 6 pm.