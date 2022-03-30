PM Modi’s scheduled visit to Bengaluru on April 5 cancelled, say BJP sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Bengaluru on April 5 has been cancelled, BJP sources said on Wednesday.

Last week, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that Modi would visit the state. He was scheduled to meet Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Bengaluru and participate in various programmes along with him.

“The Israeli Prime Minister had to call off his visit after he tested positive for Covid-19 recently. Hence Modi too has cancelled his visit to Bengaluru. The Prime Minister’s Office has sent an official communication to the Chief Minister’s Office in this regard,” BJP sources told The Indian Express.

Bennett was scheduled to visit India from April 3 to 5. On Tuesday, the Israel Embassy announced that Bennett’s visit has been cancelled after he tested positive for Covid-19.

“The visit has been postponed and will be rescheduled. We are working with our Indian partners on another date for the visit as part of the celebrations of 30 years of diplomatic relations between the countries as well as 75 years of India’s Independence. Israel will continue to strengthen its robust friendship and growing partnership with the people of India,” Naor Gilon, the Israeli Ambassador to India, said in a media statement.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will Karnataka on April 1. He will first travel to the Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru district and participate in the 115th Sri Shivakumar Swamiji Jayanti.

“Shah would also launch the logo of the Ksheera Abhivridhi Bank and the Yeshaswini programme during his visit,” Bommai said.

With Assembly elections just a year away, Shah’s visit to the state will kickstart BJP’s poll preparations. Shah will chair a meeting of the BJP core committee on April 1, Bommai confirmed.

BJP insiders told The Indian Express that the state unit is high on confidence after the party emerged victorious in polls in four states. BJP will try to carry forward the momentum and more central party leaders will visit Karnataka in the coming days, they said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to visit the state on Thursday. He will attend the 115th Sri Shivakumar Swamiji Jayanti and meet party leaders.

“Rahul Gandhi will visit Karnataka on a two-day visit starting March 31, and will hold meetings with frontal organisation, state leaders, KPCC and all senior leaders,” senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said on Wednesday.

Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar had on Tuesday said, “The Gandhi family’s association with religious mutts is nothing new. The bond is comparable to that of the god and the devotee. Earlier, Indira Gandhi used to visit the Shringeri Sharada Mutt and take advice while Rajiv Gandhi took part in weeklong rituals there. Sonia Gandhi had visited the Siddaganga Mutt on the occasion of Guru Vandana.”

Gandhi is expected to arrive in Bengaluru at around 2 pm and travel to the mutt. “After the programme, Gandhi will participate in the meeting of Congress leaders under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike jurisdiction. He will also hold a Zoom meeting with legislators, former MLAs and defeated candidates,” Shivakumar added.