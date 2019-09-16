PM Modi likely to inaugurate Kalaburagi airport on Karnataka Formation Day

The much-awaited Kalaburagi airport is likely to be inaugurated on Karnataka Rajyotsava (Karnataka Formation Day) November 1. The airport was constructed under Public-Private Partnership at a cost of Rs 175.5 crore and will now connect Bengaluru with the Hyderabad-Karnataka region.
In August 2018, a trial landing was successfully conducted on the Kalaburagi airport runway.
Gulbarga MP Umesh Jadhav said Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and himself were trying to get the Kalaburagi airport inaugurated on November 1 by Modi. “The airport was functional the pending work is also going to complete soon and which would prepare it for commercial operations,” Jadhav said.
On August 24, the Kalaburagi airport was formally handed over to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for commercial operations under the UDAN Regional Connectivity Scheme.
According to the statement by the government of Karnataka, Alliance Air and Ghodawat Air Private Limited have been qualified as ‘Selected Airline Operator (SAO)’ for Kalaburagi-Bengaluru-Kalaburagi, Kalaburagi-Hindon-Kalaburagi and Kalaburagi-Tirupati-Kalaburagi routes
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the state-run Karnataka Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC) and the AAI.
Kalaburagi regional commissioner Subodh Yadav said, “Kalaburagi airport is ready for operation. Waiting for triparty agreement and certain approvals from different agencies. Airline operators under UDAN scheme are already identified and Airport operator would be AAI, security will be provided by the state government.”
The Karnataka government cleared the Kalaburagi greenfield airport project in March 2007. The work started on the public-private partnership by Gulbarga Airport Developers Limited (GADL), a consortium of Maytas Infra Ltd, NCC Infra Holdings & VIE India. The airport was scheduled to be completed in 2012.
After an investment of Rs 25 crore, Gulbarga Airport Developers Limited could not complete the work. The state government terminated the contract in 2014. The responsibility of completing the work was then entrusted to the State Public Works Department with technical guidance from RITES India Pvt Ltd.