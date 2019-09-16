PM Modi likely to inaugurate Kalaburagi airport on Karnataka Formation Day

The much-awaited Kalaburagi airport is likely to be inaugurated on Karnataka Rajyotsava (Karnataka Formation Day) November 1. The airport was constructed under Public-Private Partnership at a cost of Rs 175.5 crore and will now connect Bengaluru with the Hyderabad-Karnataka region.

Advertising

In August 2018, a trial landing was successfully conducted on the Kalaburagi airport runway. Gulbarga MP Umesh Jadhav said Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and himself were trying to get the Kalaburagi airport inaugurated on November 1 by Modi. “The airport was functional the pending work is also going to complete soon and which would prepare it for commercial operations,” Jadhav said. On August 24, the Kalaburagi airport was formally handed over to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for commercial operations under the UDAN Regional Connectivity Scheme. Advertising