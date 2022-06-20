PM Modi lays foundation for coaching terminal in Mysuru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation of the coaching terminal for suburban traffic to be developed at a cost of Rs 480 crore at Naganahalli Railway Station, at a public event in Mysuru Monday.

The coaching terminal will also have a MEMU shed in order to decongest the existing Mysuru Yard, facilitating the running of more MEMU train services and long-distance trains from Mysuru, improving both connectivity and tourism potential of the region, said officials. They added that this will benefit both daily commuters as well as those travelling on long-distance routes.

During the programme, the prime minister also dedicated to the nation the ‘Centre of Excellence for Persons with Communication Disorders’ set up at the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH). The centre is equipped with state-of-the-art laboratories and facilities for the diagnosis, assessment and rehabilitation of persons with communication disorders.

Modi took a dig at previous governments and said the benefits of welfare schemes reached a limited section of the population during earlier regimes.

He said, “We have given incentives to the youth under the start-up policy. On the other hand, we are also giving money to the farmers from PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (56 lakh small farmers in Karnataka got more than Rs 10,000 crore in their accounts)… More than 4.25 crore poor people of Karnataka have been getting free rations for the last more than two years. Under Ayushman, more than 29 lakh poor patients received free treatment from the state.”

The prime minister, who interacted with the beneficiaries before the event, said, “Every paisa of the government is filling people with confidence.”

Modi said that in the last eight years, the government has promoted social justice through effective last-mile delivery.

He further said his government was constantly making efforts to minimize the dependence of disabled citizens on others. “So, in our currency, new features have been added for the convenience of the divyangs… Courses related to the education of differently-abled are being enriched across the country. Sugamya Bharat is making transport and offices accessible to them (divyangs).”

He urged the start-up ecosystem to work towards finding solutions for the problems faced by “divyang people.

The prime minister noted that in the last eight years, the Union government sanctioned Rs 70,000 crore to build 5,000 kilometre of national highways in Karnataka. Today, the foundation of national highway projects worth more than Rs 7,000 crore has been laid in Bangalore, he said.

Modi claimed that about Rs 800 crore used to be allocated on an average every year for railway projects in Karnataka before 2014, whereas Rs 7,000 crore has been allocated for the state this year. Work on railway projects worth Rs 34,000 crore was currently going on in Karnataka, he added.

The prime minister concluded his speech by saying that the blessings of the people of Karnataka will keep inspiring the ‘double-engine government’ to work tirelessly for the development of the state.