PM Modi flags off south India’s first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off the KSR Bengaluru – MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Inaugural Special and Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan trains from Krantiveera Sangoli Rayanna (KSR) railway station in Bengaluru.

PM Modi was accompanied by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Coal Pralhad Joshi and Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot.

This is the fifth Vande Bharat Express train in the country and the first one in south India. It will enhance connectivity between Chennai, Bengaluru and Mysuru. The KSR Bengaluru – MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Inaugural Special will reach MGR Chennai Central at 05.20 pm Friday.

The Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express will boost connectivity as well as commercial activities. It will also enhance ‘Ease of Living.’ Glad to have flagged off this train from Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/zsuO9ihw29 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 11, 2022

“Enroute the inaugural special will have stops at Bengaluru Cantonment, Baiyyappanahalli, Krishnarajapuram, Whitefield, Devangonthi, Malur, Tyakal, Bangarapet, Varadapur in Karnataka. Bisanattam, Kuppam, Mulanur in Andhra Pradesh. Somanayakkanpatti, Jolarpettai, Kettandapatti, Vaniyambadi, Vinnamangalam, Ambur, Pachchakuppam, Melpatti, Valathoor, Gudiyattam, Kavanur, Latteri, Katpadi Jn., Sevur, Tiruvalam, Mukundarayapuram, Walajah Road, Thalangai, Sholinghur, Chitteri, Arakkonam, Tiruvalangadu, Kadambattur, Tiruvallur, Avadi, Villivakkam, Perambur and Basin Bridge Junction stations in Tamil Nadu,” the South Western Railway said.

All coaches of the Vande Bharat Express are equipped with automatic doors, GPS-based audiovisual passenger information system, on-board Wi-Fi hotspot for entertainment purposes, and comfortable seating. The executive class also has rotating chairs.

The trial run of the Vande Bharat Express from MGR Chennai Central to Mysuru via KSR Bengaluru was conducted on November 7 for familiarising the train’s crew with the working of the train set, route, signals and other safety parameters like level-crossing gates, block working, etc, and also to acquaint the onboard coach maintenance crew with the train’s interiors and various technical features. The train has 14 coaches.

Karnataka is the first state to take up the Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan under the Bharat Gaurav scheme under which the state government and the Ministry of Railways are working together to send pilgrims from Karnataka to Kashi. Ancient Indian cities like Varanasi, Prayagraj and Ayodhya will be covered during the eight-day journey.

Minister for Muzrai, Wakf and Haj in Karnataka Shashikala A Jolle earlier told reporters that all 547 tickets on the train were booked for the eight-day trip starting November 11. “For the next trip, which will start on November 23, 100 tickets have already been booked,” she had said.