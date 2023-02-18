PM Modi lauds Bandipur Tiger Reserve staff for saving an injured elephant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi complimented the staff of Karnataka’s Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Saturday for saving an elephant that came in contact with an electric fence.

“Happy to see this. Compliments to the staff at Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Such compassion among our people is commendable,” Modi wrote in response to a tweet by Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, which said, “So happy to note that an electrocuted elephant, struggling for life, was saved due to prompt action by the staff of Bandipur Tiger Reserve. The female elephant has been released back into the Reserve and is being closely monitored. Our forest frontline workers are our pride.”

A 25-year-old female elephant was injured after it came in contact with a barbed-wire fence of a farm near the tiger reserve’s Omkara range on Tuesday. The staff and veterinarians of the reserve treated the elephant and saved its life.

In a statement released Saturday, the reserve said the farm’s owner, Puthanapura Raju, had erected a 2-ft-high electrical fence to protect his land.

“On February 14, the female elephant aged 25 got in touch [sic] with the electrical fence and was injured. The staff of the reserve arrived at the spot and the elephant was treated by Dr Wasim Mirza and his team of veterinarians for four hours. The elephant was released into the wild and is being monitored. A complaint has been registered at a police station against the private farm owner,” it said.

Between 2014 and 2022, 72 elephants died of electrocution in the state, according to a reply received by RTI campaigner K Govindan Nampoothiry.