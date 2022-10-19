PM Modi to unveil 108 ft Kempegowda statue at Bangalore airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a 108 feet bronze statue of Kempegowda at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru on November 11, said Karnataka Higher Education and IT BT minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan Wednesday. On the same day, Modi will also inaugurate the much-awaited Terminal 2 of the airport.

Narayan said, “The Kempegowda statue is a long-standing demand of Karnataka. The statue will be called the statue of prosperity reflecting the progress Bengaluru has made under the vision of Kempegowda, the founder of Bengaluru.

Narayan, who is also the Vice-President of Kempegowda Heritage Places Development Authority announced that as part of the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Campaign, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will flag off vehicles from Vidhan Soudha’s grand steps on October 21. These vehicles will travel to the state’s 31 districts and cover several villages to collect the sacred soil and water.

The soil will be collected for over 15 days, after which it will be integrated and used for developing the Kempegowda Theme Park at KIA from November 7.

Narayan said, “As part of the soil collection drive, respective district commissioners and CEOs of Zilla Panchayats will be in charge of the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Gowda campaign, and will oversee the works of collecting soil from villagers, farmers, and conservationists among others for developing the theme park. Appropriate route maps will be designed for the 15 days starting from October 21.”

Spread across 23 acres, the theme park at KIA will be developed in two phases and the first phase will be completed in nine months’ time. For this purpose Rs. 20 crore has been sanctioned, Narayan stated. The park will comprise an amphitheatre, pathway, subway, A V exhibition system, 3D projection, fountain, flower garden, VIP lounge, restrooms, kiosks, modern tiles, pavilions, concrete walls etc.

Responding to the criticism from opposition parties who termed Bengaluru as the ‘pothole capital of India’, Narayan said, “We are making all efforts to provide pothole-free roads. However, some people are deliberately tarnishing the image of Bengaluru and demeaning the progress it has made. No city in the world is flood proof and because of incessant rains, road works have been delayed in many parts of the city.”