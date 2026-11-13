PM Modi launches Rs 15,600-crore projects in Karnataka, hails ‘neo-middle class’

Launching development projects worth Rs 15,600 crore across Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that the rise of an aspirational “neo-middle class” is serving as a major growth engine for the Indian economy.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the 7.5-km stretch of Namma Metro’s Pink Line — which propelled Bengaluru past the 100-km operational metro milestone after Delhi-NCR and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region — Modi emphasized that expanding public transit and safeguarding the interests of the emerging middle class remain top priorities for the Centre.

“A new aspirational class is emerging. This is a class whose aspirations are rising. They want refrigerators and washing machines in their homes, scooters and bikes for their families, and they want better education, nutrition, and health facilities for their children. They want to spend on tourism and experience new things. These rising aspirations are creating new demand in the country. From automobiles to electronics, from tourism to the service sector, new industries, factories, and employment opportunities are emerging. In other words, this neo-middle class is becoming a major engine of growth for India’s economy. The interests of this neo-middle class, present in large numbers in Karnataka and Bengaluru, are among the priorities of the Central Government,” he said.