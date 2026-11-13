PM Modi launches Rs 15,600-crore projects in Karnataka, hails ‘neo-middle class’

Launching development projects worth Rs 15,600 crore across Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that the rise of an aspirational “neo-middle class” is serving as a major growth engine for the Indian economy.
Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the 7.5-km stretch of Namma Metro’s Pink Line — which propelled Bengaluru past the 100-km operational metro milestone after Delhi-NCR and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region — Modi emphasized that expanding public transit and safeguarding the interests of the emerging middle class remain top priorities for the Centre.
“A new aspirational class is emerging. This is a class whose aspirations are rising. They want refrigerators and washing machines in their homes, scooters and bikes for their families, and they want better education, nutrition, and health facilities for their children. They want to spend on tourism and experience new things. These rising aspirations are creating new demand in the country. From automobiles to electronics, from tourism to the service sector, new industries, factories, and employment opportunities are emerging. In other words, this neo-middle class is becoming a major engine of growth for India’s economy. The interests of this neo-middle class, present in large numbers in Karnataka and Bengaluru, are among the priorities of the Central Government,” he said.
Modi said that the expansion of modern public transport in the Bengaluru region is one of the top priorities of the government.
He also inaugurated the Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express, connecting Bengaluru, Coastal Karnataka and Goa. The service will connect key destinations including Hassan, Sakleshpur, Mangaluru, Udupi, Murdeshwar, Gokarna and Karwar before reaching Madgaon. He recalled that the state recently received its first Vande Bharat sleeper train.
Stating that Indian Railways is shedding a “slavery-era mindset,” he noted that Karnataka’s annual rail allocation has risen ninefold over the past decade —from Rs 835 crore pre-2014 to Rs 7,500 crore — with over 60 stations being modernized under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.
Those stations undergoing renovation include Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Sakleshpur and Subrahmanya Road.
Referring to geopolitical instability and “ongoing wars around Iran and the Gulf countries”, Modi underscored that India’s earlier energy initiatives have shielded the nation during global crises. He said India’s renewable capacity has surpassed 300 GW alongside nuclear power expansion. He said over 60 lakh families have installed rooftop solar under the PM Surya Ghar scheme, including over 40,000 in Karnataka, with about Rs 80,000 in central assistance each. Under PM Kusum, he said, more than 8 lakh solar pumps are serving Karnataka’s farmers.
What were the key inaugurations?
– Transmission scheme for Integration of Renewable Energy Zones (Phase-II) in Koppal-II and Gadag-II developed at an investment of around Rs 4,450 crore, which can facilitate 2 GW in total of renewable energy.
– Transmission Scheme for the Solar Energy Zone in Bidar, developed at an investment of around Rs 1,370 crore, which will facilitate the evacuation of 2.5 GW of solar power from the region.
– Laid the foundation for Integration of Davanagere/Chitradurga and Ballari Renewable Energy Zones, at an investment of over Rs 3,450 crore. Foundation stone of the Transmission System Strengthening project for Integration of Additional Renewable Energy Potential at Davanagere and Ballari, at an investment of over Rs 1,100 crore.
– Inauguration of the largest underground LPG storage cavern in Mangaluru, constructed at over Rs 850 crore, with storage capacity of 80,000 metric tonnes and a 9.4-km LPG pipeline connecting New Mangaluru port to the main terminal. He inaugurated the Devangonthi Marketing Terminal of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL).
– Laid the foundation stone for GAIL’s Haralakunte Compressed Biogas plant in Bengaluru, capable of converting 300 tonnes of daily municipal waste into 12.6 tonnes of clean Compressed Biogas (CBG).
– Inaugurated four redeveloped Amrit Bharat stations— Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Sakleshpur, and Subrahmanya Road—along with the 45-km Bagalkot–Wandal double track and electrification of the 55-km Sakleshpur–Subrahmanya Road Ghat section.