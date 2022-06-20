PM Modi inaugurates BASE University campus in Bengaluru; ‘flagship project’ of Congress, says Siddaramaiah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a new campus of Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) University in Bengaluru on Monday even as Karnataka Opposition leader Siddaramaiah made a veiled attack on him through a series of tweets on the origins of the institution, founded in 2017 when the Congress was in power in the state.

PM Modi, along with Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, unveiled a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar installed on the campus in Chandra Layout.

The residential BASE University was set up in 2017 in recognition of Ambedkar’s contributions to Independent India on his 125th birth anniversary when Siddaramaiah was the Karnataka chief minister.

Hours before Modi’s visit to the campus, Siddaramaiah, through his tweets, seemingly suggested that PM Modi was inaugurating a “flagship project” of the Congress.

“Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh inaugurated our flagship project Babasaheb Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics in 2017. It gives us immense pleasure to recollect the satisfying memory of dedicating a world class University to the people of Karnataka,” he tweeted.

He went on to say that the BASE University was established in 2017 on 43.45 acres of Bengaluru University land and the Congress government had allocated Rs 350 crore for the land and infrastructure.

“Former President Late Shri #PranabMukherjee had laid the foundation stone for BASE & our govt completed the construction of the building in just 6 months. Bsc (H) Economics classes were started in June 2017,” he said in another tweet.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a new building of BASE today. I wish you the best for the event,” he further tweeted.

Another Congress leader and former state minister Priyank Kharge questioned Modi as to why he was inaugurating the already functioning campus. “Why would @PMOIndia inaugurate an already semi-functional campus with 3 batches of graduates having already graduated?” he tweeted.

The BASE University was planned in line with the London School of Economics. It has 13 blocks built at an approximate cost of Rs 250 crore. The academic activities commenced in 2017 at a temporary building with an intake of 50 students and the institute got the unitary university status in 2019. It now houses 250 students and aims to gradually increase its strength to 1100 by 2024-25, according to officials.

PM Modi launches ‘technology hubs’

At the event, PM Modi also launched 150 ‘technology hubs’ that have been developed by transforming the industrial training institutes (ITIs) across Karnataka. These technology hubs are developed at a cost of more than Rs 4,700 crore and aim to create a skilled workforce to address ‘Industry 4.0’ manpower needs, according to officials.

Out of the total cost, the state government has contributed Rs 657 crore while Tata Technologies Limited (TTL) and its industry partners contributed Rs 4,080 crore. Apart from this, the state government also spent an additional Rs 220 crore to create dedicated workshops and technology labs at these 150 ITIs, according to officials.