PM Modi to inaugurate Shivamogga airport and release Rs 16,000 cr under PM Kisan in Karnataka tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil several development projects, including the Shivamogga airport, a railway line, and a railway coaching depot among others, while on a visit to poll-bound Karnataka Monday.

PM Modi will inaugurate the Shivamogga airport, developed at a cost of around Rs 450 crore, around 11.45 am. The airport will improve connectivity and accessibility to Shivamogga and other neighbouring areas in the Malnad region.

In Shivamogga, the prime minister will also lay the foundation stone for two railway projects— the Shivamogga-Shikaripura-Ranebennur new railway line and the Koteganguru railway coaching depot. The Shivamogga-Shikaripura-Ranebennur new railway line will be developed at a cost of Rs. 990 crore and will provide enhanced connectivity to the Malnad region with the Bengaluru-Mumbai mainline. The Koteganguru railway coaching depot in Shivamogga city will be developed at a cost of more than Rs 100 crore to help start new trains from Shivamogga and decongest maintenance facilities in Bengaluru and Mysuru.

During his visit, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for multiple road development projects. The projects, which will be developed at a cumulative cost of more than Rs 215 crore, include the construction of a new bypass road for Shikaripura town on National Highway 766C connecting Byndur and Ranebennur, the widening of NH 169A from Megaravalli to Agumbe, and the construction of a new bridge at Bharathipura in Thirthahally Taluk on NH 169.

During the programme, the prime minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multi-village schemes worth more than Rs 950 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission. This includes the inauguration of one multi-village scheme for Gowthamapura and 127 other villages and laying the foundation stone for three other multi-village schemes to be developed at a total cost of more than Rs 860 crore. The four schemes will provide functional household piped water connections and are expected to benefit a total of more than 4.4 lakh people.

Modi will also inaugurate 44 Smart City Projects worth more than Rs 895 crore in Shivamogga. The projects include eight smart road packages of 110 km length, an integrated command and control centre and a multi-level car parking, smart bus shelter projects, an intelligent solid waste management system, the development of heritage projects like the Shivappa Naik Palace into an interactive museum, 90 conservancy lanes, and the creation of parks and riverfront development projects, among others.

The prime minister will then head to Belagavi and release the 13th instalment amount of about Rs. 16,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) through direct benefits transfer to more than eight crore beneficiaries. Under the scheme, eligible farmer families are provided with a benefit of Rs. 6000 per year in three equal instalments of Rs. 2000 each, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

During the programme, PM Modi will dedicate the redeveloped Belagavi Railway Station building to the nation. This railway station has been redeveloped at an approximate cost of about Rs 190 crore to provide world-class amenities to the passengers. Another railway project that will be dedicated to the nation by the prime minister is the rail line doubling project between the Londa-Belagavi-Ghataprabha section at Belagavi. This project, developed at a cost of about Rs 930 crores, will enhance line capacity along the busy Mumbai-Pune-Hubballi-Bengaluru railway line, leading to the promotion of trade, commerce and economic activities in the region.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of six multi-village scheme projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Belagavi, which will be developed at a cumulative cost of about Rs 1585 crore and will benefit about 8.8 lakh population of more than 315 villages.