PM Modi in Karnataka: Green signal for slew of projects on agenda

In the first of four visits to poll-bound Karnataka in February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil, lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation a slew of projects in the Tumakuru region of the state on Monday. Karnataka goes to polls in April 2023.

The PM will arrive in Bengaluru on Monday morning and first inaugurate the India Energy Week event which is being held from February 6 to 8. The event is aimed at showcasing India’s “prowess as an energy transition powerhouse”, the government information department said. “During the programme, the Prime Minister will participate in a roundtable interaction with global oil and gas CEOs. He will also launch multiple initiatives in the field of green energy,” according to a Press Information Bureau (PIB) statement.

“The event will bring together leaders from the traditional and non-traditional energy industry, governments, and academia to discuss the challenges and opportunities that a responsible energy transition presents,” the statement said.

Over 30 ministers from across the world, 30,000 delegates, 1,000 exhibitors, and 500 speakers will participate in the India Energy Week event.

The PM will fly to Tumakuru in the afternoon to inaugurate a slew of projects in the region. One of the major events is the dedication of the HAL Helicopter Factory at Tumakuru to the nation. The foundation stone for the facility was laid by the PM in 2016.

The factory is Asia’s largest helicopter manufacturing facility and will initially produce Light Utility Helicopters (LUH), an indigenously designed and developed 3-ton class, single-engine multipurpose utility helicopter. The factory will later produce the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and the Indian Multirole Helicopter (IMRH), and will also be used for the repair and overhaul of LCH, LUH, IMRH and Civil Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) in the future.

The PM will also lay the foundation stone for the Tumakuru Industrial Township which is being developed under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme. The township spread across 8,484 acres will be constructed in three phases as part of a Chennai Bengaluru Industrial Corridor.

The foundation stones of two Jal Jeevan Mission projects at Tiptur and Chikkanayakanahalli in Tumakuru will be laid by the PM. The Tiptur Multi-Village Drinking Water Supply Project will be built at a cost of over Rs 430 crore while the multi-village water supply scheme to 147 habitations of Chikkanayakanahalli taluk will be built at a cost of around Rs 115 crore.

As part of the ethanol blending roadmap for the country, Prime Minister Modi will launch the ethanol-blended E20 fuel from Tumakuru. The PM will also flag off a Green Mobility Rally to create awareness of green fuels.

In Tumakuru, the PM will also launch uniforms made from recycled polyester (rPET) and cotton for retail customer attendants and LPG delivery personnel of the Indian Oil Corporation. The uniforms have been created from recycled plastic bottles.

“Each set of uniform of IndianOil’s customer attendant shall support the recycling of around 28 used PET bottles. IndianOil is taking this initiative further through ‘Unbottled’ – a brand for sustainable garments made from recycled polyester,” the PIB said. IndianOil aims to meet the uniform requirements for its own personnel and for the non-combat uniforms for the Army.

The PM will also dedicate the twin-cooktop model of IndianOil’s Indoor Solar Cooking System and green signal its commercial rollout.