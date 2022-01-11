PM Modi dials Karnataka CM, enquires about latter’s health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi telephoned Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday and enquired about his health, a day after the latter tested positive for Covid-19. Bommai, at present, is in home isolation.

The Karnataka chief minister said the conversation with the prime minister lasted for about five minutes.

“The PM’s call came when I was holding a virtual meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in the state. I told him that two more members of my family have also tested positive,” the Karnataka CM said.

“He asked me to get suitable medical treatment. I also informed him about the Covid-19 situation in Karnataka,” Bommai added.

“I am holding a virtual meeting right now in Bengaluru as a precursor to the virtual meeting with you (Modi) on January 13. All necessary measures have been taken in the state to control the spread of the virus. The vaccination drive has been intensified. Further measures would be initiated based on the suggestions from experts,” Bommai is reported to have told the Prime minister during their conversation.