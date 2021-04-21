PM Modi ‘conveniently transferred Covid-19 burden to states’: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Leader Of Opposition and Congress leader Siddaramaiah Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “inaction” in handling the ongoing Covid-19 crisis in the country.

“Modi has conveniently transferred the burden on to the states. We had expected that the PM would announce relief measures and compensation in case a lockdown was announced by the states,” Siddaramaiah said after PM Modi’s address to the nation on Tuesday night.

The former CM added in a statement that the BJP-led government in the state was on the verge of bankruptcy. “The reasons include mismanagement by CM Yediyurappa and the denial of a rightful share by the Central govt,” he added.

Further taking on the PM, Siddaramaiah said states were in need of the “Centre’s support and not empty advices.” He highlighted, “Covid-19 patients are dying due to lack of oxygen, ICU beds, life-saving drugs and other essentials. PM Modi is only giving advices to people without providing solutions to the problem.”

A deserted look of electronic city flyover during night curfew imposed in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases across the country in Bengaluru (PTI) A deserted look of electronic city flyover during night curfew imposed in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases across the country in Bengaluru (PTI)

The senior Congress leader reiterated that PM Modi and the Centre should immediately transfer Karnataka’s financial share to handle the ongoing crisis. “Forget about announcing new packages for us, just give the rightful share due to Karnataka,” he urged the Centre.

Earlier during the all-party meeting chaired by Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala, Siddaramaiah urged the state government to impose section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) as a precautionary measure. He also stressed making testing for inter-state travellers mandatory due to the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

He also urged the government to ensure panchayat elections are postponed by apprising the State Election Commission of the ongoing pandemic situation. However, he began his speech by wondering why the meeting was convened by the Governor.

“…constitutionally, the CM has the right to call for an all-party meeting like this, and not the Governor,” he opined. Further, Siddaramaiah added, “I’m here as a mark of respect to the Governor. We are not sure whether Yediyurappa had taken the advice of the Advocate General before allowing the Governor to chair the meeting.”

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar questioned, “Is the PM denying or unaware of the emergency situation the nation is facing? It feels like there is no govt and the people have to fend for themselves.”

Karnataka has reported as many as 2,01,640 new infections and 1079 fatalities since April 1, 2021. The Yediyurappa government has imposed a weekend curfew for three weeks and extended the night curfew in the state.