Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

PM Modi’s brother Prahlad Modi, family members injured in car accident in Mysuru

Modi was travelling in an SUV with his son, daughter-in-law and grandson to Bandipur National Tiger Reserve.

All passengers, including the driver, were taken to the JS Hospital in Mysuru.
Prahlad Modi, the brother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sustained injuries after his car met with an accident near Karnataka’s Mysuru Tuesday afternoon.

The incident took place near Kadkola, 13km away from Mysore. Mysuru SP Seema Latkar told The Indian Express that Modi was travelling in an SUV with his son, daughter-in-law and grandson to Bandipur National Tiger Reserve.

prahlad modi latest news today The front part of the vehicle suffered heavy damage. (Express photo)

“They were travelling in a private car which was driven by one Sathyanarayana. We do not know whether he was speeding, but the vehicle lost control and hit the road divider,” the officer said.

All passengers, including the driver, were taken to the JSS Hospital in Mysuru.

Dr Madhu CP of JSS Hospital said, “Prahlad Modi and other family members are said to be out of danger but the grandson has sustained a fracture in the leg which is being treated.”

Visuals circulating on Twitter showed heavy damage to the front part of the car and the vehicle being moved away by a bulldozer.

Meanwhile, senior police officials reached the spot of accident.

Of the six siblings, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the third and Prahlad is the fourth.

First published on: 27-12-2022 at 16:35 IST
