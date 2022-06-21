PM Modi relishes authentic Mysuru delicacies at breakfast hosted by erstwhile royal family

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his two-day visit to Karnataka with a breakfast hosted by the erstwhile Mysuru royal family at the Amba Vilas Palace in Mysuru Tuesday.

Modi met with erstwhile royals Wadiyars for breakfast after participating in the Yoga Day celebrations held on the premises of the Palace.

After the breakfast meeting with Modi, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of the erstwhile royal family said: “I had written a letter to the prime minister earlier, inviting him for breakfast at our house. It may be a palace for others, for us it’s our house. He has accepted our invitation and we are happy.”

Sources said the prime minister was served Mysuru delicacies like Mysore Pak, crispy Mysore Masala Dosa and Kashi Halwa, among others.

The special ‘royal’ breakfast was prepared by chefs from Fern Hill Palace and Regency Villa in Ooty, Tamil Nadu, which are owned by the Wadiyar family.

Apart from iconic Mysuru dishes, the menu had items from other regions of south India, like Avalakki Uppittu, Pongal, Idli, Maddur Vada, Sambar, Coconut Chutney, Tomato Chutney and Nanjangud Rasabale (banana), among others.

“Apart from these dishes, the preferences of the prime minister were also given priority while preparing the breakfast,” a royal source added.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, his wife Trishika Kumari, and their son Aadyaveer Narasimharaja Wadiyar were also present at the breakfast.