PM Modi appreciated development works implemented by Karnataka govt: CM Bommai

Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Speaking to media persons, the chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said: “Modi usually likes good governance and development-oriented administration. The prime minister’s appreciation has given me more strength to work with greater vigour and efficiency.”

Bengaluru |
June 21, 2022 8:33:11 pm
PM Modi, Mysuru, karnataka visit modiPrime Minister Narendra Modi waves towards supporters as he arrives at a mass yoga session to celebrate the 8th International Day of Yoga, at Mysore Palace in Mysuru(PTI)

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Tuesday claimed that the prime minister appreciated the work of the state government during his two-day trip to Karnataka.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his appreciation for the welfare programmes and development works of the state and Union governments being implemented in the state,” Bommai said.

Speaking to media persons, the chief minister said: “Modi usually likes good governance and development-oriented administration. The prime minister’s appreciation has given me more strength to work with greater vigour and efficiency.”

Reacting to Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah’s tweets criticising Modi’s visit to Karnataka, Bommai said the entire world has appreciated the way Modi managed the country during the Covid-19 crisis. The prime minister helped the state by granting aid, supplying medicines, vaccines, ventilators, oxygen units and other equipment, he added.

“Siddaramaiah is talking for the sake of politics. People of the state remember what Modi has done for the state,” the chief minister said.

Notably, Modi was on a two-day trip to Karnataka starting Monday and inaugurated a slew of projects, including India’s first fully air-conditioned railway station in Bengaluru, and participated in the 8th International Yoga Day celebrations in Mysuru.

PM Modi concluded his two-day visit to the state after a breakfast hosted by the erstwhile Mysuru royal family at the Mysuru palace Tuesday.

