On Karnataka temple run, PM Modi makes 9 appeals, calls for millets usage and cutting obesity

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, made nine appeals to the people, saying that collective action on these fronts would ensure the quick development of both Karnataka and the country.
PM Modi was speaking after inaugurating the Sri Guru Bhairavaikya Mandir at Mandya, a memorial dedicated to the late seer Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji of the Adichunchanagiri Mutt.
Speaking at the event, PM Modi noted that the mutt is guided by nine ideals focused on public welfare. Drawing a parallel, he outlined nine areas where citizens could work together.
“My first appeal is that we all resolve to save water and manage it better. My second appeal is related to trees and nature. Under the ‘One Tree in the Name of Mother’ campaign, millions have planted trees in their mothers’ names. Let us also plant trees in honour of our mother and resolve to protect Mother Earth,” he told the gathering.
His third appeal concerned cleanliness. Maintaining cleanliness everywhere is a collective responsibility, whether at a religious site, a public place, a village, or a city, he said.
PM Modi’s fourth appeal centred on swadeshi and self-reliance, urging people to adopt Indian-made products and support domestic industries. The fifth appeal was to explore the country and appreciate its beauty. “Let us know our country, travel within it and promote domestic tourism,” he said.
In his sixth appeal, PM Modi urged farmers to adopt natural farming, followed by calls for healthy eating, with an emphasis on traditional foods. Referring to former prime minister H D Deve Gowda’s efforts to popularise ragi mudde, a staple in old Mysuru, he said the region understood the importance of millets.
“The younger generation should also include millets in their diet,” PM Modi said.
The Prime Minister noted that obesity has become a major challenge in the country. “To address this, make an effort to reduce the amount of oil in your food by 10 per cent,” he said.
His eighth appeal focused on yoga, sports, and fitness, while the ninth emphasised the spirit of service as essential for the nation’s development.
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