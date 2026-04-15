On Karnataka temple run, PM Modi makes 9 appeals, calls for millets usage and cutting obesity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, made nine appeals to the people, saying that collective action on these fronts would ensure the quick development of both Karnataka and the country.

PM Modi was speaking after inaugurating the Sri Guru Bhairavaikya Mandir at Mandya, a memorial dedicated to the late seer Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji of the Adichunchanagiri Mutt.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi noted that the mutt is guided by nine ideals focused on public welfare. Drawing a parallel, he outlined nine areas where citizens could work together.

“My first appeal is that we all resolve to save water and manage it better. My second appeal is related to trees and nature. Under the ‘One Tree in the Name of Mother’ campaign, millions have planted trees in their mothers’ names. Let us also plant trees in honour of our mother and resolve to protect Mother Earth,” he told the gathering.